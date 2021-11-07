The timely death of the straw - Generations

“It’s not really about picking on straws, it’s just that straws are a form of single-use plastic,” said Dianna Cohen, CEO of the Plastic Pollution Coalition. “They’ve been designed to be used for a very short amount of time, and then be tossed away. And there is no ‘away.’”

I’m for anything that will help the environment and lessen the threat of climate maladies for our precious Earth, including doing away with straws, bags, plastic bottles, etc. I’m convinced our climate is in a state of flux like no other period of existence. What makes me so sure? I figured when I moved here it would be a safe place except for an occasional hurricane that moved uncharacteristically inland. That thought stayed with me until one day this year our state had an earthquake, flood warning, mud slides and a mass of tornado warnings, all in a 24-hour period. That was enough to convince me that something is up with climate and that perhaps Greta isn’t so far out in left field.