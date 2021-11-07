The timely death of the straw - Generations

Catchy title, but, no, this is not a column about the latest horror movie or a sequel to “Children of the Corn.” By the time you read this on Sunday, customers at their favorite restaurants and food service places in New Jersey will have trouble getting a straw to sip their sweet tea, soda pop or very dirty Martini.
This news, courtesy of www.bestlifeonline.com, caught my eye, as living down here in North Carolina, I haven’t followed much New Jersey action since Snookie left the Jersey shore. But straws are sacred items to many people and according to the National Park Service, roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic. Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is in New Jersey.
Under this new Nov. 4 law, food service businesses will only be allowed to provide a single-use plastic straw to customers if they specifically request one. “A person or entity that violates the law will be warned for a first offense, may be fined up to $1,000 per day for the second offense, and may be fined up to $5,000 per day for the third and subsequent violations,” the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said.
Who’s going to rat out the poor waiter or waitress? That bit of enforcement didn’t seem to be addressed, at least in the article.
The restriction against single-use plastic straws is just one part of New Jersey’s new law. In 2020, the state introduced an overarching law that plans to put a ban on single-use carryout bags, polystyrene foam food service products and plastic straws not by-request. Starting May 4, 2022, the law will prohibit all stores, including retail, from selling or providing their customers with single-use, plastic carryout bags. Some of these businesses can provide or sell single-use paper carryout bags, but any grocery store larger than 2,500 square feet will only be allowed to provide or sell reusable carryout bags made of polypropylene fabric, PET non-woven fabric, nylon, cloth, hemp product, or other washable fabric.
All businesses will be banned from selling or offering any polystyrene foam food service products on May 4, 2022, as well. Certain products will be exempt from the prohibition until May 4, 2024, however, like disposable long-handle polystyrene foam soda spoons, portion cups of two ounces or less, and meat and fish trays for raw or butchered meat.
Other states that have implemented partial or full bans against plastic straws include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Montana, New York, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, according to Orbitz.
“It’s not really about picking on straws, it’s just that straws are a form of single-use plastic,” said Dianna Cohen, CEO of the Plastic Pollution Coalition. “They’ve been designed to be used for a very short amount of time, and then be tossed away. And there is no ‘away.’”
I’m for anything that will help the environment and lessen the threat of climate maladies for our precious Earth, including doing away with straws, bags, plastic bottles, etc. I’m convinced our climate is in a state of flux like no other period of existence. What makes me so sure? I figured when I moved here it would be a safe place except for an occasional hurricane that moved uncharacteristically inland. That thought stayed with me until one day this year our state had an earthquake, flood warning, mud slides and a mass of tornado warnings, all in a 24-hour period. That was enough to convince me that something is up with climate and that perhaps Greta isn’t so far out in left field.
No, not Garbo, who has been dead since April 15, 1990 (yes, I still miss her), but rather Greta Thunberg, that 18-year-old Swedish environmental activist who is known for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation. Thunberg initially gained notice for her youth and her straightforward speaking manner, both in public and to political leaders and assemblies, in which she criticizes world leaders for their failure to take what she considers sufficient action to address the climate crisis.
Following on the heels of our own Al Gore who, after his term as U.S. vice president ended in 2001, remained prominent as an author and environmental activist and whose work in climate change activism earned him (jointly with the IPCC) the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, Greta, too, has received many honors and awards, including being the youngest Time Person of the Year, and nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
And yet, in our hyper-critical society, Greta has received some cruel comments including one from Michael Knowles via Fox News that she is mentally ill. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Greta’s response to his cruelty was, “I have Asperger’s and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And — given the right circumstances — being different is a superpower.”
Bravo, Greta! Asperger’s is on the autism spectrum, and people with it can have difficulties regarding social interactions and non-verbal communication (reading facial expressions). That said, people with Asperger’s also tend to showcase a tremendous attention to detail and are, as a result, often brilliant.
When Hans Asperger first diagnosed the disease, he referred to kids with Asperger’s as “little professors,” owing to their enormous vocabularies, seemingly precocious interests and tendency to lecture people.
Greta’s in good company. Abraham Lincoln, Nikola Tesla and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart are all thought to have had Asperger’s.
Keep fighting for us all, Greta, and I promise to give up my plastic water bottles.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.