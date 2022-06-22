The trumpet summons us again

It is June, and the South is getting hotter and a bit more humid as the days are longer. We have witnessed a lot in the last few weeks: a number of shootings, a riveting primary election season, graduations, and gas prices exceeding $5 a gallon in many places.

It is hard to witness many of these events and not think our society is somehow broken in places. And it is easy to perhaps pinpoint some of the reasons why that may be true. At least in schools, we have lowered standards and told each child they are exceptional. At the end of sports contests, every player gets a trophy. Mental health issues are raging in our schools and school personnel are rushing to catch up. Many parents are disconnected. Technology, while wonderful, continues to rewire our brains faster than we can define it, and it takes a measure of self-control to put the phones and the tablets down and simply listen to someone. Particularly when driving.

President Jimmy Carter spoke to the country in 1979 about a crisis which, in his view, was much deeper than the then energy crisis. He called it a crisis of confidence. He said our problems were much deeper than gas lines. The words and the ideas in the speech could be pulled into any newspaper column today and still make sense because our problems these days are much deeper than technology, or guns, or schools, or communication, or politics. It feels at times we are riding over a waterfall without a lifejacket or an inner tube to soften the blow and keep us alive.

The current rate of divorce in America stands at about 45%. The rate is slightly down from a few years ago when it stood at 55% for both first and second marriages. If there can be a silver lining to COVID – some people stayed together and dropped the rate. Families began valuing some family time more. Husbands and wives clung to one another. Yet, the rate is still terrible. Couples divorce for a lot of reasons, but many of those are monetary. If there is one thing government and corporations need to consider in the next few years is creating more time for families. Acts which allow more men to stay home with their children need to be supported. Fathers and mothers need to step up and play their roles better, but they also need more support. The family is the physical unit of this country and it is under attack in many areas. Where government and businesses can protect the family, they need strive to do so.

We are living amid an enlarged moral and spiritual crisis. Every generation does. However, currently 47% of Americans do not identify with a church, synagogue or mosque. Over the last 20 years, church attendance in the country has been declining. Moreover, more Americans today say they have no religious preference. Spiritual assemblies build trust and community in people’s lives. They also help to build connection. Let’s be honest, it is very easy to get caught up in, and lost in, our own daily bubbles and forget or lose touch with reality. Faith builds our connection to others and also handles topics from the current culture. Faith provides stability because it serves as one of life’s anchors.

As part of this moral and spiritual crisis, there is a great apathy in our society. Many people simply are out for themselves and do not think about how their actions may affect others. There really is a crisis of basic responsibility and respect. A lot of us out there in society are out there for the good. We are going to use our manners and serve others. And we don’t care if you look at us funny when we let you take our place in line because you might have fewer groceries to check out. There are still men who will hold doors for ladies without asking because that is the way we were simply raised.

One of the most frustrating things to witness in the wake of the recent mass violence in our country is the immediate response of the interests and the quick promises from legislative bodies. In many respects, they disrespect the victims with their avenue of outrage. Yet, outrage is good. It is necessary and can be helpful and constructive, but it must be accompanied by the will to be collaborative, courageous and compromising. We need to see more of those things.

In his Inaugural Address, President Kennedy asked the American people to struggle against the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself. These things are still worth struggling against, especially if they reside inside ourselves first and foremost. It takes a lot of guts to ask that question.

To some, we are living through a great resignation or the great replacement, or still finding our way through the great shakeup from the pandemic, but none of those things negates our ability to love and serve one another regardless of age, color or belief. We can help where we can – and love and help one another until we can’t do it anymore – until our lives are spent.

Such would honor those who have served our country and whose lives were taken by senseless evil. Let us quit arguing and go to work to face the forces in front of us.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@caldwellschools.com.