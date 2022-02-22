There goes the flag

At the northern end of Arlington National Cemetery is a 100-ton bronze statue rising 78 feet. One of the larger bronze statues in the world, the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial symbolizes the moment on Feb. 23, 1945, when six men replaced the American flag flying above Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi on the fourth day of one of the deadlier battles of World War II.
The six bronze figures tower high from the memorial base. The names of the conflicts and battles that Marines have fought are embossed around the statue. An American flag flies high above the pole they hold. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy ordered the flag to be flown 24 hours a day. A poignant quote describing the Marines by Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz engraved on the base reads, “Uncommon valor was a common virtue.”
Joe Rosenthal, a photographer for the Associated Press, took the famous picture of the second flag raising. It is the most reproduced picture in American history and in the history of photography. He and Marine Staff Sgt. Bill Genaust, a movie photographer, traveled to Suribachi’s summit with the second group of men ordered to replace the original smaller flag.
In a moment when men were following orders and doing their jobs, six Marines affixed a larger flag to a piece of Japanese drain pipe and raised the flag in the early afternoon as the battle for the island raged below. When asked later about his photo, Rosenthal said, “I took the picture; the Marines took Iwo Jima.”
Genaust never got to see his film footage. He was killed by Japanese soldiers a few days later.
For the Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen fighting the Japanese in brutal combat, seeing the flags offered them hope amidst the chaos.
By February 1945, many Americans were tired of a difficult war and morale at home was low. Rosenthal’s picture changed some minds. It was picked up off the AP wire less than eighteen hours later by hundreds of newspapers. First published on Sunday, Feb. 25, 1945, “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” is the only photograph to win the Pulitzer Prize the same year of its release.
Many Americans looked at the picture in their newspapers and assumed the battle was over. It lasted many more weeks. Three of the six flag-raisers never got to see the picture. They died on the island with nearly 7,000 other American Marines and sailors and about 21,000 Japanese troops. Iwo Jima was the bloodiest campaign for the Marines during the war. One out of every 3 men who fought on the black sand island was either wounded or killed during the 36-day battle.
Congress moved to commission an Austrian-born American World War II veteran, Felix de Weldon, to sculpt a bronze statue based on the picture. He sculpted the living flag-raisers and used pictures to model the likenesses of the other soldiers. De Weldon and others completed the work over the next nine years.
Author James Bradley, a son of one of the named flag raisers, published a tremendous book in 2000, telling the story about each of the men credited with being in the picture. “Flags of Our Fathers” provides great insight into who they were and gives a brief history of the monument.
Yet, since the book’s publication, two Marine Corps investigations have changed the identities of two of men raising the second flag. Bradley’s father, a navy corpsman, was probably on the mountain and most likely helped with the first flag raising. A second Marine, Rene Gagnon, also was mislabeled. Still, Bradley’s book is an intricate and personal recording concerning what soldiers and families go through in times of war. It also chronicles the war bond drive brought about by the photo; the drive raised $49 million dollars for the war effort.
Almost no one remembers the first flag raisers on Mount Suribachi. They raised their flag, a small one, around 10:20 a.m. Feb. 23. Lou Lowery, a photographer for Leatherneck magazine, snapped their photo. One of those men, Charles W. Lindberg, managed to outlive all of the troops involved in the flag raisings. Both flags raised are housed at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
The story of the flag raising is unique in many ways. It is commendable because it represents history and life. Untruths deserve to be corrected. The amateur historians who first brought the issue of misidentification to the Marine Corps wanted to get the story right. Bradley showed his respect for history when acknowledging his father probably was not in the famous picture.
Either way, it takes courage to unlearn things and get history right. History is hard at times, and the story of the flag raisings brings this very much to bear.
