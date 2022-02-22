There goes the flag

Author James Bradley, a son of one of the named flag raisers, published a tremendous book in 2000, telling the story about each of the men credited with being in the picture. “Flags of Our Fathers” provides great insight into who they were and gives a brief history of the monument.

Yet, since the book’s publication, two Marine Corps investigations have changed the identities of two of men raising the second flag. Bradley’s father, a navy corpsman, was probably on the mountain and most likely helped with the first flag raising. A second Marine, Rene Gagnon, also was mislabeled. Still, Bradley’s book is an intricate and personal recording concerning what soldiers and families go through in times of war. It also chronicles the war bond drive brought about by the photo; the drive raised $49 million dollars for the war effort.

Almost no one remembers the first flag raisers on Mount Suribachi. They raised their flag, a small one, around 10:20 a.m. Feb. 23. Lou Lowery, a photographer for Leatherneck magazine, snapped their photo. One of those men, Charles W. Lindberg, managed to outlive all of the troops involved in the flag raisings. Both flags raised are housed at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.