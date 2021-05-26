There’s hope for duffers of all kinds

I admit I had to watch the final round of the PGA Championship just to see if Phil Mickelson could keep his game going and win the tournament.
He did, becoming the oldest golfer to win one of the four PGA “majors.” He beat the record of Julius Boros, my daddy’s favorite golfer.
Now all Mickelson has to do is keep on rolling until he’s 52 years, 10 months and nine days old to best Sam Snead’s record as the oldest professional to win any official PGA tournament. By one day.
Snead set the record at the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. He won the first GGO, by the way, in 1938, so he has the record for the most years between the first and last year winning the same tournament.
Most of us mortals don’t think 50 years old is a big deal, but it’s old for a professional athlete. In most sports, an athlete retires way before 50. Fortunately, golf has the Champions Tour where golfers over 50 can still showcase their talents.
As we found out first-hand with the lamented Greater Hickory Classic, the old guys can still amaze us with their playing skills. It seems Ol’ Lefty isn’t quite ready for the senior tour. He reminds me a little of Gordie Howe, the NHL legend who played until he was 52 before he hung up his pro skates.
In any walk of life, some people appear ageless. Their competitive – or creative – switch just doesn’t turn off. They still plan for the future. Seems like a good idea. If you think about it, our future always starts tomorrow.
Years are tough – even heartbreaking – on many people. Even folks who try to “live right” and take care of themselves fall victim to the ravages of time and environment and the cruelties of nature such as disease.
That doesn’t keep us from trying to stay on top of our game – however we define our game – for as long as we can. Really, life is like a game of golf. You’ve had a bad day. You can’t seem to drive, chip or putt worth old beans.
You get frustrated and swear you’ll never do this to yourself again. Then you hit “the shot.” One good shot that surpasses everything you’ve done during this miserable round, and you decide you are not quitting.
Then you plan your next round.
We who are aging look at Phil Mickelson and tell ourselves there is hope for us yet. We can do this. In my case, I’m only 20-some years older than Phil. I don’t expect to win a PGA tournament, but I can still have some fun swinging my clubs.
But I have to get up and go for it. I don’t have to play like Phil, or Sam or Julius to get a feeling of accomplishment. I probably cannot overcome age-induced limitations, but maybe I can make them work for me.
There’s always the Captain’s Choice format, the best thing that ever happened for duffers. To tell the truth, I’m happy I’m still competitive watching “Jeopardy.”
I figure I’ll be OK as long as I can still use a chain saw, another activity that requires focus. But golf clubs are a lot more fun. Any day.
Just like we can want a whole lot more than we can get, we can think of more fun things to do than we have hours in the day. We should remember Phil didn’t reach his milestone sitting on his rump.
In spite of all the trials and woes of the world, I think of the quotable Satchel Paige, who remains a paragon of old age defiance: “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you was?” Hmm. Makes sense to me.
I once saw a guy wearing a tee shirt that proclaimed, “I Survived The ‘60s Twice.” I will be happy if I can say the same thing about the ‘90s. And still come up with right question in “Final Jeopardy.”
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.