There She Is, Miss ‘Merica

Parenting teen daughters is an experience chock-full of firsts, especially for dads.

There’s the first time you have to go down the “ladies’ personal products” aisle at Walmart praying to the merciful Lord that you won’t see any other members of the dude species, the first time you make her scream because you’re wearing one of her bras like a pair of swim goggles, and the first time she goes out with a boy whom you’ve threatened to dismember if he doesn’t keep his cooties to himself.

My wife and I recently experienced another one of these firsts when our eldest and most expensive daughter signed up to compete in a community beauty pageant. Throughout our girls’ upbringing, we had avoided child beauty pageants out of fear that we might end up starring in our own exploitive reality show on which I might have to adopt a nickname like “Sugar Bear.”

This situation was completely my daughter’s idea, and we were actually proud of her willingness to step out of her comfort-zone and try something new. Besides, we’ll only have to sell our plasma for the next couple of centuries to pay for the numerous outfits, cosmetics, and other accoutrements she required for the competition.