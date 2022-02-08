Have you heard from President Trump today?

Or is your email box filled with messages from prominent Democrats?

Either way it’s nothing personal. They just want your money.

And even Democrats will have to agree that the Trump-focused email solicitations are more aggressive and effective than theirs.

The email boxes of almost everybody who has ever given a contribution to a political candidate of either party are filled to the brim every day.

If you are one of these people, you need not read any further.

But if your email box is not full of political messages, here is your chance to see what is filling up the email boxes of the rest of us.

Here is a sample of the messages Democrats are sending:

“President Biden, President Obama, Speaker Pelosi, and all of our Democratic champions are counting on you to get in this fight for our future. With your help, Democrats can win a resounding victory against the GOP.”

Then there is a box [PITCH IN $5 TO HELP DEMOCRATS WIN]