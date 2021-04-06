They say it’s your birthday

It is a big birthday week in our family. My twin sister has a birthday along with my nephew and my brother. Due to the fact I have a twin sister, I am completing my most recent trip around the sun, too. Birthdays are fun. I spent some time this year asking each person what they would like to have on their special day. My nephew, who will be turning 8, told his father he would sit down with him and discuss everything he wanted. He is already preparing to be in the boardroom at his age. Everything is a negotiation it appears. My sister really could not think of anything right off hand. My brother has three young children, he is just hoping for the gift of a nap.

The first birthday celebrations seem to have appeared with the pharaohs of Egypt in ancient times. The day an individual became a pharaoh was considered the birth of the man as a god. His physical birth did not mean a thing. His supernatural birth did.