This is the Day - June 3

I remember reading about the Crazy Horse Memorial sculpture when I was a mere fourth grader in elementary school. Today, the work is some 70 years into its creativity and as yet, no one can even project a possible date of completion.

It all began with a letter from Chief Henry Standing Bear of the Lakota tribe to a brazen, self-taught sculptor named Korczak Ziolkowski, who had won first prize for sculpting in the 1939 New York Worlds Fair. The letter simply read, “My fellow chiefs and I would like the white man to know that the red man has great heroes, too.”

From that small beginning arose a project at the Thunderhead Mountain in Black Hills, South Dakota that would dwarf all other attempts at great monumental carving. Though far from completion, the statue stands 563-feet tall, and the face of Crazy Horse alone is 87-feet in height, compared to the 60-feet of the four presidents at Mount Rushmore, also carved by Ziolkowski (as an assistant to sculptor Gutzon Borglum). The image will eventually be 641-feet wide, with the chief’s outstretched arm symbolic of his famous reply to the question, “Where is your land?” His answer: “Where my people are buried.”

On today’s date, June 3 of 1948, the first dynamite charge blasted away tons of rock in a ceremony initiating the carving.

But there is yet another perspective of this account to be reported, and that is often accomplished by the author, editor, essayist, poet and attorney Elizabeth Cook-Lynn, a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe born on the Crow Creek Reservation of South Dakota. Cook-Lynn is known for her disdain of people who claim Native American ancestry in order to advance their own careers. She labels such people as “tribeless” and advocates that they are in reality harming the economic and social development of Indigenous Americans. Her description of the Crazy Horse Memorial is “a crass, ugly and despicable display” that has made Native Americans “victims” by its political patronizing intent.

Who is right, and who is wrong? Each of these two people completely dedicated their lives, finances and energies into their polar activities. For 35 years, Ziolkowski labored (only pancreatic cancer stopped him at the age of 87), never accepting government funds for this art he felt was due in recognizing the wrongs committed to the Indians. Cook-Lynn’s life has been equally devoted to quite a different interpretation of this work.

When good people disagree so intensely, how does one settle the matter reasonably?

Once when the Apostle Paul was asked his opinion of a disagreement dividing the Corinthian church, he said, “We know that we all possess knowledge. Yet mere knowledge causes people to be proud and think of themselves as lofty. But love — affection, good will and benevolence — edifies, builds up and encourages one to grow. If one imagines that he has reached a complete knowledge of all things divine, but does not show love, in reality, his knowledge is far short of God’s goal for his living.”

You may already have noted that Paul did not take sides in the church’s argument. Rather, he pointed them to a higher concern for their obedience to God and their relations to one another. But the words he wrote then now 2,000 years later are as worthy as the day he penned them. It is no wonder that five chapters later in this same epistle, he included the overwhelmingly beautiful poem/song that reads, “Love is patient and kind, not jealous or boastful, it is not arrogant or rude, it does not insist upon its own way.”

This is a truth to be taken literally!

