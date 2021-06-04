This is the Day - June 4

While today’s date is more often overshadowed by events more predominant in our celebratory minds, in truth, it denotes an anniversary of an occasion which completely altered human outlook on the surrounding world and even more importantly, may have irretrievably affected our perception of one another.
It was on June 4, 1784, that Joseph and Jacques Montgolfier experimented with the first flight of a hot-air balloon. Crude by today’s standards, their passengers were a rooster, sheep and goat, but the test was successful in that the balloon rose to an altitude of about 6,000 feet and traveled a mile all in a span of 10 minutes. (A year later to the day, the first female balloonist, Elizabeth Thible, piloted her balloon.)
With its occurrence, a new age was ushered into human history to include such notables as Orville and Wilbur Wright, Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earhart. It continues now with flights to international space station and little Ingenuity, the helicopter now exploring Mars.
Not only did the Montgolfiers’ invention bless us with a never-before perspective of the globe from the vantage point of birds, but they also reoriented our potential for viewing our fellow human beings. Discoveries since fire have come into the human experience accompanied by broken chains that have heretofore held us back; the discoveries also have brought us worries yet unknown to burden mankind.
On one hand, air travel opened up humankind’s awareness of the vast complexity and variation of the human race’s cultures, beauties, diversities and commonalities. The saying is, “the world has become smaller,” but the meaning is that we have all become more aware of others. On the other hand, the Montgolfiers’ success has given us the potential of becoming more objective and detached in our observation of our fellow human being.
The real challenge of our age is to become more familiar with one another while simultaneously maintaining a caring attitude.
In my opinion, the major impediment obstructing our successful challenge of this goal is the disclaiming language we have learned to employ. It is everywhere in our society. No institution or profession is free of it. In medicine, we no longer have the family doctor who tended to our every ailment and knew our grandparents as well as our children. We have a different hospitalist with each medical visit, who reads our chart right before entering the examination room.
Similarly, the person of whom we consult for a problem on our computer does not know us from Adam or the frustrations we encounter. More often than not, our language is not their first language and communication with them is almost nil.
We could continue with a list of similar professional dissonances, covering insurance, law, appliance repair, shopping and a thousand other areas of life — but our universal experience in these areas is already well-documented.
Sadly though, the church has not avoided this entrapment. The little church down the road with a pastor who has sat in our living room and ate at our dinner table, the church where a Mrs. Smith played the piano for eons by ear because she was the only musically talented person within the little congregation, the church where everybody seemed to have their designated pew and if you missed a Sunday there were a dozen telephones calls wanting to know what was wrong, has been replaced with the megachurch of thousands of people who do not know one another, a pastor who has no idea what your name is much less that there is a critically ill member in your household, and the “worship service” is more an entertainment event.
When I hear there are pastors now who do not officiate funerals because they do not have time for such depressing events, I know we have gone beyond pale.
If ever there was one who ably met the challenge of looking down from his perspective to become more familiar with humankind while maintaining a loving, caring involvement, it was Jesus of Nazareth. To accomplish this, he practiced the advice he shared with us: “Love the Lord with all your heart, soul, mind and body ... and your neighbor as yourself.”
But he never said it would be easy.
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister who lives in Burke County. Email him at phillips_sue@bellsouth.net.