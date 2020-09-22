This is the Day - Sept. 25, 2020

Which should we value the more, a person’s verbal assertions or their behavior?
This is no minor concern. Every significant discipline in life confronts this quandary in some fashion often times resulting in camps taking opposing professional orientations. In psychology, behaviorists are constantly confronting psychoanalysts. In many a courtroom the drama is reduced to attorneys arguing the validity of a witness’ testimony as opposed to their record. In spiritual matters, the issue often is reduced to professions of faith versus deeds of service.
Somewhere in the course of ministerial service spanning a half of a century, I observed that many devoutly spiritually minded individuals are not particularly verbose about their faith. This might well have been the spiritual quality of one Elizabeth Cochrane whom many people would recognize by her pen name, Nellie Bly.
Bly or Cochrane (which ever you choose) was a woman well ahead of her time. During an era in which the few women reporters who existed were relegated to the society or fashion pages of local newspapers, her escapades included revealing firsthand the impossible working conditions of impoverished laborers in Mexico and then (after the 1873 publication of Jules Verne’s successful novel Around the World in Eighty Days) she broke the of Phileas Fogg’s imaginative global circumnavigation record by more than a week. In addition to her accomplishments as an investigative reporter, she also was a skilled businessperson and inventor of the steel drum
But, more than for anything else, Cochrane is best remembered that on today’s date, September 25, in 1887, she convinced legal authorities that she was insane and was committed to the New York Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell’s Island. From her time spent under conditions that would drive a mentally healthy person into mental illness, she wrote an expose that was eventually published in book form (Ten Days in a Mad House) as to the ludicrous procedure of finding oneself as a resident of such a facility, the torturous treatment inside and the impossible chances of obtaining freedom from such. Her report included sexual assaults on female patients, unhealthy diets, excruciatingly painful therapies and punishments and on women committed to Blackwell’s Island for the simple reason of being an immigrant unable to speak the English language.
Within two weeks of her publication, major changes to the state’s treatment of the emotionally challenged began to take place. But Cochrane’s efforts did not end there. For the remainder of her life, she not only defended the rights of laborers to have safe working environments, but as an industrialist, she practice her preaching of the same and by paying rather merited wages to her employees.
In 1922 she passed away, herself in poverty. In all that is written about her, there is little stated about her religious faith, only that as a child she attended a Methodist Episcopal Church.
Is that lack of information to be interpreted that she was not a spiritually minded individual?
Jesus once taught a parable concerning a man with two sons. To each he gave identical working assignments: “Go work in the vineyards.” The first refused his father’s request, but later changed his mind and did in fact do as instructed. The second appropriately responded that he would labor as requested, but in reality failed to perform any work.
When Christ asked His listeners which of the two actually did the will of the father, they correctly answered “the first.”
But that is not the important question or answer for us today. The real choice we must make is, which one am I? The talker or the doer?
