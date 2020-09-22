This is the Day - Sept. 25, 2020

But, more than for anything else, Cochrane is best remembered that on today’s date, September 25, in 1887, she convinced legal authorities that she was insane and was committed to the New York Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell’s Island. From her time spent under conditions that would drive a mentally healthy person into mental illness, she wrote an expose that was eventually published in book form (Ten Days in a Mad House) as to the ludicrous procedure of finding oneself as a resident of such a facility, the torturous treatment inside and the impossible chances of obtaining freedom from such. Her report included sexual assaults on female patients, unhealthy diets, excruciatingly painful therapies and punishments and on women committed to Blackwell’s Island for the simple reason of being an immigrant unable to speak the English language.