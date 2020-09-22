 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This is the Day - Sept. 25, 2020
0 comments

This is the Day - Sept. 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips headshot

The Rev. Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister and resides in Burke County. 

 News Herald/File Photo

Which should we value the more, a person’s verbal assertions or their behavior?

This is no minor concern. Every significant discipline in life confronts this quandary in some fashion often times resulting in camps taking opposing professional orientations. In psychology, behaviorists are constantly confronting psychoanalysts. In many a courtroom the drama is reduced to attorneys arguing the validity of a witness’ testimony as opposed to their record. In spiritual matters, the issue often is reduced to professions of faith versus deeds of service.

Somewhere in the course of ministerial service spanning a half of a century, I observed that many devoutly spiritually minded individuals are not particularly verbose about their faith. This might well have been the spiritual quality of one Elizabeth Cochrane whom many people would recognize by her pen name, Nellie Bly.

Bly or Cochrane (which ever you choose) was a woman well ahead of her time. During an era in which the few women reporters who existed were relegated to the society or fashion pages of local newspapers, her escapades included revealing firsthand the impossible working conditions of impoverished laborers in Mexico and then (after the 1873 publication of Jules Verne’s successful novel Around the World in Eighty Days) she broke the of Phileas Fogg’s imaginative global circumnavigation record by more than a week. In addition to her accomplishments as an investigative reporter, she also was a skilled businessperson and inventor of the steel drum

But, more than for anything else, Cochrane is best remembered that on today’s date, September 25, in 1887, she convinced legal authorities that she was insane and was committed to the New York Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell’s Island. From her time spent under conditions that would drive a mentally healthy person into mental illness, she wrote an expose that was eventually published in book form (Ten Days in a Mad House) as to the ludicrous procedure of finding oneself as a resident of such a facility, the torturous treatment inside and the impossible chances of obtaining freedom from such. Her report included sexual assaults on female patients, unhealthy diets, excruciatingly painful therapies and punishments and on women committed to Blackwell’s Island for the simple reason of being an immigrant unable to speak the English language.

Within two weeks of her publication, major changes to the state’s treatment of the emotionally challenged began to take place. But Cochrane’s efforts did not end there. For the remainder of her life, she not only defended the rights of laborers to have safe working environments, but as an industrialist, she practice her preaching of the same and by paying rather merited wages to her employees.

In 1922 she passed away, herself in poverty. In all that is written about her, there is little stated about her religious faith, only that as a child she attended a Methodist Episcopal Church.

Is that lack of information to be interpreted that she was not a spiritually minded individual?

Jesus once taught a parable concerning a man with two sons. To each he gave identical working assignments: “Go work in the vineyards.” The first refused his father’s request, but later changed his mind and did in fact do as instructed. The second appropriately responded that he would labor as requested, but in reality failed to perform any work.

When Christ asked His listeners which of the two actually did the will of the father, they correctly answered “the first.”

But that is not the important question or answer for us today. The real choice we must make is, which one am I? The talker or the doer?

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Apocalypse parade marches on US

  • Updated

Hurricane Sally has just pummeled the Florida Panhandle and the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama. Though it landed as "only" a Category 2, wh…

Reserves may not be enough
Columnists

Reserves may not be enough

  • Updated

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s state government began its 2020-21 fiscal year with $1.5 billion in cash left over from last year plus another $1.8…

The American family problem
Columnists

The American family problem

  • Updated

I’ve got some family problems. It all started back in 2015 when Donald Trump — who I thought was only regarded for being a real estate snake o…

Chasing happiness
Columnists

Chasing happiness

Everyone wants it. Many find it and, sadly, many lose it. All work toward it every day of their lives in everything they do. Many take it for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert