This is the Day – Aug. 14, 2020

Last year, as a retirement gift to ourselves, my wife, Sue, and I cruised the Rhine River from Switzerland to The Netherlands, most of it being through Germany. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we enjoyed the scenery, as well as the people, immensely.
Among the magnificent sights we were privileged to take in was the Cologne Cathedral, one of the largest in the world. Its two spires reach more than 500-feet into the sky; three football fields could be placed side by side on its floor; artistically perfect stained glass adorn its more than 108,000-square-feet of windows; and 250 average-size American homes would be required to fill its volume. Among its honors, the Cologne Cathedral claims to house the reliquary for the three magi whom the Gospel of Matthew relates visited the Christ Child soon after his birth. Also, in its spires hangs the 24-ton Bell of St. Peter, the largest free swinging bell in the world.
Its foundation stone was laid 767 years ago (1248) today, and took four centuries to complete.
Over the years, I have been privileged to cross the thresholds of a number of huge sports arenas and commercial buildings, but none of them mesmerized my mind and spirit as did the Cologne Cathedral.
It gave me cause to understand Jesus’ actions of cleansing the temple in Jerusalem when he witnessed that beautiful edifice of worship and prayer being used like a flea market by the money changers. While I have never been to Jerusalem, the Cologne experience helped me to sympathize with the disciples when they looked upon the grandeur of Herod’s temple and exclaimed to Jesus, “Look teacher, what wonderful stones and what wonderful buildings!”
It is also easy to understand how we today can misplace the value of a “thing” associated with our faith, whether it is a building, a ritual or a program. To endure our childish behavior, surely God must have developed a sense of humor as he observed humans over the millennia. I have seen churches fight and divide over the use of leavened bread for communion, if it is Christian to hold a baptismal service indoors as opposed to outside “like Jesus was baptized,” or even the color of the hymnals.
Our problem --- our spiritual problem --- is clearly defined by the Bible. The real temple is not in Jerusalem nor is it in Cologne, but we and our fellow believers are the temple of where God resides. Until we can respect that truth and one another as the temple of the living God, we are no different than those who sold livestock and changed the coins.
