This is the Day – Dec. 3

Why should we be surprised? Of all the great minds in church history, Schweitzer, Aquinas, Augustine, the apostle Paul, were all deeply intellectual, but presented their complex ideas in fashions understandable to children. Jesus, in parables, employed the most common, everyday experiences to convey the depth of God’s character or the characteristics of the Kingdom of Heaven. Even the Lord’s Prayer needed a mere 66 words, and only three of them had three syllables.

Besides my seminary classes, I was pastor of a small, weekend congregation 135 miles to the southeast of the seminary. Each Friday, I drove down and each Sunday night returned the same route. On one trip down, I happened to spy a rather frail, elderly man hitchhiking in my direction, so I stopped and we rode together. He sat in the passenger seat for a long time without saying a word. But after about 15 minutes I heard his raspy voice simply say, “I see ya got your road map with ‘ya.” I thought for a minute. I did have road maps, but since I made this particular trip so often, I had no need of one. They were all tucked away in the glove compartment. I told him I did not understand what he meant. He chuckled and pointed at my Bible lying next to me on the seat. He repeated, “Ya got cha road map right ‘chere.” I acknowledged this elderly sharecropper’s truth, and I asked about his personal faith. His response was, “Me and the Lord been walking down the road together now on 67 years.” With that he took my Bible and turned to Psalm 119:105: