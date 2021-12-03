This is the Day – Dec. 3

Unless you happen to really appreciate existential philosophy or the Lutheran Church of Denmark, you may never have heard of Soren Kierkegaard. Furthermore, unless you also really enjoy classical music, more than likely you are unaware that on today’s date, Dec. 3, in 1854, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Cecilia Society Chorus and conductor Charles Munch premiered a new cantata by Samuel Barber entitled “The Prayers of Kierkegaard.”
Now, before you recklessly toss this aside, hear me out. As a young Dane, Kierkegaard desired to enter into pastoral ministry but became disillusioned by the national church’s bureaucracy. It was too involved in politics and financial interests. Another of his personal beliefs causing his dismay was that Christ should be the ultimate authority as opposed to functionary officials. At the core of his theology were the two concepts of faith and resolution. For him, to embrace the Christian faith (and not the “Christian evolution faith” of the institutional church) meant that a believer must perform a “leap of faith.” This kind of faith was to be made along with a commitment (resolution) to stay the course regardless of unexpected surprises which might occur on life’s road (what the old preachers when I was a child called the “eccentricities of life”).
He illustrated this using Christ’s parable of the builder sitting down before constructing a tower in order to estimate the needed resources for completing the project. Kierkegaard added to the analogy that even the best estimator of a construction job cannot always predict unforeseen circumstances, but they can commit themselves to accomplish the job.
For one so erudite, Kierkegaard actually had a rather simple understanding of spirituality.
Why should we be surprised? Of all the great minds in church history, Schweitzer, Aquinas, Augustine, the apostle Paul, were all deeply intellectual, but presented their complex ideas in fashions understandable to children. Jesus, in parables, employed the most common, everyday experiences to convey the depth of God’s character or the characteristics of the Kingdom of Heaven. Even the Lord’s Prayer needed a mere 66 words, and only three of them had three syllables.
Fifty-one years ago, when I was a first-year seminary student. It so happened that my theology class was studying the works of the German theologian Karl Barth. Barth led the scholarly Bible-studying community with a distinct understanding that the Bible was God’s word guiding believers in this life. He often employed the inference that the Bible is to the believer what a road map is for the traveler.
Besides my seminary classes, I was pastor of a small, weekend congregation 135 miles to the southeast of the seminary. Each Friday, I drove down and each Sunday night returned the same route. On one trip down, I happened to spy a rather frail, elderly man hitchhiking in my direction, so I stopped and we rode together. He sat in the passenger seat for a long time without saying a word. But after about 15 minutes I heard his raspy voice simply say, “I see ya got your road map with ‘ya.” I thought for a minute. I did have road maps, but since I made this particular trip so often, I had no need of one. They were all tucked away in the glove compartment. I told him I did not understand what he meant. He chuckled and pointed at my Bible lying next to me on the seat. He repeated, “Ya got cha road map right ‘chere.” I acknowledged this elderly sharecropper’s truth, and I asked about his personal faith. His response was, “Me and the Lord been walking down the road together now on 67 years.” With that he took my Bible and turned to Psalm 119:105:
“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”
A light went off in my head, or heart, or soul — or maybe all of them. Here was an epiphany: an elderly sharecropper who probably never finished the sixth-grade, a Jewish hymn writer from 3,000 years earlier and one of the most respected theologians in the world, people from vastly different ages, cultures and languages, sharing the same spiritual experience with the same Heavenly Father.
Knowledge of classical music or a Ph.D. in philosophy is never a prerequisite to follow the Lord’s guidance. Anyone can “Love thy neighbor,” and “Do onto others as you would have them do unto you.”