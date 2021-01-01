This is the Day – Jan. 1, 2021

I do not purpose in this short writing to capture the entire value of the parable. Its reputation speaks loudly of the eternal truths it contains, and the millions of sermons it has inspired through the millennia have not exhausted its insights. Needless to say, the Savior’s creative story telling ability is as applicable today in Americana (or any other culture) as it was 2,000 years ago in the Middle East.

Suffice it to say that each of us at some time, especially in our youth, feel the enthusiasm of our egos and self-sufficiency. As Mark Twain once wrote, “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant that I could hardly stand to have the old man around.”

God the Creator also endures his emotional turmoil. Because he loves his children, like the “certain man who had two sons” of the parable, he is heartbroken to see his younger son elect so horrible a life choice, and constantly scans the horizon for evidence his child will have a change of heart. If I were a psychiatrist, I would diagnose God as experiencing separation anxiety.