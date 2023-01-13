This is the Day – Jan. 13

“Gulliver’s Travels” is one of those books from my elementary education years which I and most students well remember. Who did not fantasize at one time or another about being larger than life and possessing super strength as no one else? Well, at least most little boys have.

Although five centuries old, the novel is such a remarkable fantasy it not only remains popular, but has been made into 10 motion pictures, two television programs and a couple of radio presentations. But most readers have no clue that Jonathan Swift, its author, had a very serious message embedded in those imaginative pages.

(I might add parenthetically here that this was not atypical writing for the time. One might easily compare the seriously intentioned messages in other novels such as Daniel Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe,” John Marston’s “Eastward Hoe” or Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”)

Swift did not start out as a writer. In fact, on today’s date, Jan. 13 in 1595, he was ordained an Anglican priest in Ireland. As a member of the clergy, he was appointed to represent the church’s interest in the political arena of the United Kingdom. In that capacity, he continually ran into recalcitrant power-conflicts, political brokering and dead ends to his hard labor in that atmosphere. Disillusioned with the hope of finding honorable behavior among politicos, Swift began to write of the hypocrisy with the governmental process in a satirical prose method that he found easy for his aptitude. Thus was born “Gulliver’s Travels.”

It is easy to see an illustration of his use of sarcasm in the emphasis the Lilliputians placed upon trivial matters. Political parties were often divided over such distinctions as which end of a boiled egg did one crack at breakfast. There were the little-endings and the big-endings parties. Also, distinctions were made as to the height of the heels of one’s shoes. There were low heels and high heels political parties.

A more serious importance is made by Swift among the Lilliputians with regard to the subject of ingratitude. Believe it or not, Jesus also made a lesson in his healings of this important attitude.

“Ingratitude among them is reckoned as a capital crime,” Swift penned. “Whoever makes ill return to his benefactors must needs be the enemy to the rest of mankind, from whom he has received no obligation. Such a man is not fit to live.”

While this logic may at first appear austere, the ingrates of life and their disruption to civility are a pestilence to a healthy society. Think of it in this manner: if a man would do wrong to another who has aided him in some way, how much more will he do to the many who have never dealt with him in any way?

Shakespeare placed this anguish in King Lear’s voice as he wandered the heath in the night after being cast out by his daughters. “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless child.”

Even Jesus, who could look down from his cross of execution and pray for the forgiveness of those who had nailed him there, also knew the hurt of one wounded by ingratitude. When he had healed 10 lepers but only one returned to express the appropriate sensitivities, Christ asked, “Where are the other nine?”

It just may be that the Lord has every right to feel our neglect of gratitude. However, when our attention is drawn to such failures, our instinct is to begin a recitation of all our accomplishments of good, and even to add to that list the neglect of others to acknowledge the good we have done. All the while we, like the nine, ungrateful lepers, omit any expression of appreciation if not outright obligation for life and its blessings we have received from God.

Joseph of the Old Testament serves as a wonderful example of one who was keenly aware of the spiritual pitfall of ingratitude as well as avoiding them. When years had passed after being sold into slavery by his brothers and through personal sacrifice and hard work he had risen to the prestigious position of overseeing the Egyptian kingdom, Joseph knew he could have wrecked revenge upon his brothers. But being fully aware that God had indeed been gracious to him, he prayed, “How can I do a great wickedness and sin against God?”