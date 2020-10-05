This is the Day – Oct. 9, 2020

People who viewed her undisciplined work often sensed a spiritual bond with her. An incident on the “Antiques Roadshow” TV program in 2004 may shed some penetration. A guest brought to the appraisers a Grandma Moses original. As a child, he explained, his mother had lived near Anna Mary, and the two were friends. In those days, she sold her paintings to such friends for the cost of canvas and oil. She did not think that her work would be valued by collectors.

At age 92, in an interview, she may naively have revealed something about this spiritual bond that eluded even the professional art critics. As a child growing up on a farm, she shared, “I was quite small, my father would get me and my brothers white paper by the sheet. He liked to see us draw pictures; it was a penny a sheet and lasted longer than candy.” Her father’s encouragement to draw and paint evolved into her passion and dream. And she painted what she knew --- rustic scenes of “old timey’ New England. There were plows, sleighs, horses, churches and people performing all sorts of everyday tasks.