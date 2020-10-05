This is the Day – Oct. 9, 2020

The vast majority of us members of the human race live out our lives in relative obscurity. We accept the realization that all violinists cannot play first chair, most of the actresses going to Hollywood will wind up as career waitresses, only one writer can author the ‘great American novel,’ and not all ministers can be a Billy Graham. That is life. Beyond being appreciated by our families and friends, working a regular job and paying our monthly bills, the world will know few of the great thoughts and treasured talents that loiter amid our Walter Mitty aspirations.
But every so often, the vicissitudes of this twisty, unpredictable road of life offer an unparalleled opportunity for some unknown, but deserving soul. So it was on today’s date, Oct. 9, in 1940, when Otto Kallir of Manhattan, owner of the Galerie St. Etirnne, displayed an art exhibition of one Anna Mary Robertson.
Born before the American Civil War, this elderly woman had never taken an art course in her life, knew nothing about perspective and had only shortly before taken up painting because arthritis would no longer allow her to knit or sew. However, she was afforded the opportunity to display her creations in one of the most prestigious exhibition halls in America. And the people responded favorably to her work. Most could not put into words what attribute about her talent drew them to her primitive style, but they possessed an undeniable lure for those gazing upon her paintings. Since she was a grandmother and her married name was Moses, a newspaper art reporter bestowed upon her an appellation which you may recognize: Grandma Moses.
People who viewed her undisciplined work often sensed a spiritual bond with her. An incident on the “Antiques Roadshow” TV program in 2004 may shed some penetration. A guest brought to the appraisers a Grandma Moses original. As a child, he explained, his mother had lived near Anna Mary, and the two were friends. In those days, she sold her paintings to such friends for the cost of canvas and oil. She did not think that her work would be valued by collectors.
At age 92, in an interview, she may naively have revealed something about this spiritual bond that eluded even the professional art critics. As a child growing up on a farm, she shared, “I was quite small, my father would get me and my brothers white paper by the sheet. He liked to see us draw pictures; it was a penny a sheet and lasted longer than candy.” Her father’s encouragement to draw and paint evolved into her passion and dream. And she painted what she knew --- rustic scenes of “old timey’ New England. There were plows, sleighs, horses, churches and people performing all sorts of everyday tasks.
She remarked that once she started a landscape she would, “...forget everything, everything except how things used to be… so people would know how we used to live.” We find her a petite and aged lady who when only 12 years of age, was hired out as a farmhand performing every imaginable chore which one can conjure and later bore ten children, five of whom did not live to attend school. But before her easel with brush in hand, she was able to push aside the sad and difficult circumstances of her yesteryear and focus on the wholesome experiences of family, community and home.
In her paintings there are no tractors or telephone poles, instead there are kittens and churches; there are no scenes of sadness, but plenty of weddings and one-room schoolhouses with spirited children cavorting about the playgrounds.
Possibly this is similar to how people so easily connected with the parables of Jesus. They cared nothing for theological ramblings and legalistic demands over unimportant minutia, but they understood a man going out to sow a field, a woman who swept the floor of her home in search of a lost coin or a young man who left home in search of life’s excitement.
In Grandma Moses, it is also possible we find a role model to calm out souls in these troubling times. Accentuating the blessings we have in our families, our neighbors and our community may be our best remedy.
