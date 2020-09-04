This is the Day – Sept. 11

“For all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: ‘What might have been.’”
That famous line comes from John Greenleaf Whittier’s 1856 poem entitled “Maude Muller.” It spins a story of a prominent judge who in his circuit ride happens across a young peasant girl working in the field. Immediately both are smitten with one another. He romantically fantasizes a bucolic lifestyle of honest labor rewarded with returning home to the beautiful, youthful lady before him. For her part, she entertains a dreamy social life accompanied with the finery afforded her as being the wife of a judge. But, alas, they part without voicing their mutual attractions and return to their respective realities.
As a minister emphasizing pastoral counseling, I often utilized this poem simply because so very many people regret opportunities of life they allowed to lapse, goals they squandered years ago and ships they passed in the middle of the night. My aim was always to help counselees see the futility of concentrating on the impossibility of reconstructing the past and to focus their minds on future potentials of life. To act otherwise is akin to crying over spilled milk --- a waste of time and resources.
These thoughts buoyed to the top of my mind upon the realization that today, Sept. 11, well represents such an occasion which is referred to as the Staten Island Peace Conference. On this date in 1776, just three months prior to the passage of America’s formal Declaration of Independence from Great Britain by the Continental Congress, three of its delegates (Adams, Franklin and Rutledge) met with Lord Howe in a last minute effort to stave off war.
From the onset, it was crippled from any possible constructive accomplishment, certainly reconciliation; Lord Howe was given no authority to make peace other than to grant pardons based upon surrender, and the Americans were empowered only to make demands. The revolution was on. In that hostility, one in every 100 Americans would perish.
A failed historical opportunity! One cannot help but imagine how differently history books could read of “what might have been” had formative minds been less restrained at the Staten Island Peace Conference. The question for us to examine today is: Is it truly beneficial to entertain thoughts of what might have been?
Regardless of the years I have advocated others not to dwell on matters that defy change, after rereading Psalm 81, I just may be changing my mind. It is obvious from this scripture that God sometimes imagines “what might have been.”
The occasion of this hymn was the Feast of Tabernacles. Similar to our Thanksgiving Day, it was a time of celebrating their harvest, but also of emphasizing reconciliation and forgiveness. But, and this is one of those big buts, it was a time of remembering the past, especially of God delivering them from bondage in Egypt, protecting them through their desert wandering and bringing them to the Promised Land. It is as though God is saying, “Remember the past in order not to repeat mistakes of yesterday!”
The accent of the message is not a romantic fantasy of what might have been, but recognition of the blessings God has supplied.
By the way, a younger contemporary of Whittier by the name of Bret Harte wrote a sequel to Maud Muller. In it Maud’s family got riotously drunk at the wedding, Maude grew painfully obese, not laboring away the calories as she had as a farm girl, and the judge found her lack of education and uncultured manners embarrassing.
Both regretted their marriage.
I think from now on, my emphasis will concentrate upon counting one’s blessings.
