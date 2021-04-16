Time to rejoice in the little things

A book curse? No, this isn’t something out of a “Harry Potter” book or “Game of Thrones” episode. Before the invention of the printing press, book curses were commonly used to prevent the theft of items that would have been worth several thousand dollars in today’s money. In fact, they were so common that you have probably run across one, even if you didn’t realize it. In the closing pages of the Bible, the book of Revelation ends with a book curse.

“If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City” (Revelation 22: 18-19).

Eternal conscious torment seems a bit steep if you ask me, but over the years, book curses threatened all kinds of harm to would-be thieves — hanging, dismemberment, blindness and, of course, the ever-popular eternal conscious torment. One 15th-century French curse even went for the hat trick, threatening, in the space of just four lines, hanging, drowning and roasting before ending with an ominous finale.

“If he doesn’t roast, a worse end shall befall him.”