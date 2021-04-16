Time to rejoice in the little things

A book curse? No, this isn’t something out of a “Harry Potter” book or “Game of Thrones” episode. Before the invention of the printing press, book curses were commonly used to prevent the theft of items that would have been worth several thousand dollars in today’s money. In fact, they were so common that you have probably run across one, even if you didn’t realize it. In the closing pages of the Bible, the book of Revelation ends with a book curse.
“If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City” (Revelation 22: 18-19).
Eternal conscious torment seems a bit steep if you ask me, but over the years, book curses threatened all kinds of harm to would-be thieves — hanging, dismemberment, blindness and, of course, the ever-popular eternal conscious torment. One 15th-century French curse even went for the hat trick, threatening, in the space of just four lines, hanging, drowning and roasting before ending with an ominous finale.
“If he doesn’t roast, a worse end shall befall him.”
It seems strange to us that people would get so excited over books. But before the invention of the printing press in 1440, books were extremely costly. Scribes copied every letter by hand — a laborious, time-consuming process — and bookmakers used expensive materials to produce them. Forget about hardcover copies or collector’s editions; in the 14th century, we’re talking about ornately decorated wood and even precious metals. A common day laborer — if he could even read — would have had to save up for six months’ worth of wages to even think about being able to afford a single book.
Now, I can jump on Amazon and browse .99 cent Kindle deals. I can order my next read while stopped at a traffic light; I don’t recommend this, but it can be done. Please don’t ask me how I know. I plead the Fifth. I can even hit up websites like studylite.org and ccel.org for free access to hundreds of thousands of pages of ancient works that most 14th-century Europeans could only dream about ever seeing, much less being able to read.
Thomas Paine once wrote, “What we obtain too cheaply, we esteem too lightly.”
And it’s not just books. There are so many things we take for granted in our modern world. For most of human history, the search for food and water occupied the bulk of our ancestor’s time. Sure, the modern world brings with it a new set of problems. Levels of anxiety and stress are at record highs. Traffic deaths and drug overdoses continue to rise. Just a few generations ago, however, mundane concerns that we now have the luxury of taking for granted (waterborne illness, reliable heat sources, infected wounds, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and the list goes on and on) would have been life and death matters.
In 1 Thessalonians 5, the Apostle Paul writes, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you.” For all the ways modern technology helps make our lives easier, it often gets in the way of giving thanks.
When was the last time I rejoiced for clean water? When was the last time I gave thanks that my wife didn’t die in childbirth or that an infected cut didn’t result in amputation? When was the last time I rejoiced over heat on a cold winter night or gave thanks for a sturdy roof during a severe thunderstorm?
Paul’s words are still true. Even though I can barely imagine life without these modern comforts, they are still gifts from God. Who knows, perhaps remembering to give thanks once in a while might be the key to surviving the stressful, out-of-control moment in history we inhabit. Maybe slowing down, rejoicing a little and taking stock of the things we’ve been taking for granted is the one things we need that modern convenience can’t give us.
Either way, Paul reminds us that it’s good for us to rejoice and give thanks, if for no other reason than it is pleasing to God. And if something is pleasing to God, it can’t help but be good for you.
Jason Koon is an ordained minister who lives in Morganton with his wife and two teenage daughters. Email him at jason.koon035@gmail.com.