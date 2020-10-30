Together we sing the collective American song

That stuff echoed in my memory in the back of that truck at the Speedway as we all sang along with the Avetts. We added our voices to something, not just electoral politics, but maybe it’s the politics of what kind of people we will choose to be. There’s no denying the importance of American leadership and the seats of American government, but some perspective is also sorely lacking. Some folks become humorless to the point that they lose the ability to care about things as silly as music. They even seem to resent the presence of it. To them talking about the American song is probably childish unless I agree with their politics, unless they win. But the thing I’ve learned from watching my mom work the elections and watching my favorite musicians play is that America is not a solo act. We’re a band or a chorus or a symphony, but we are decidedly not a solo act. We all add our voices, even though sometimes we wonder if anyone ever hears us.