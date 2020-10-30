Together we sing the collective American song

Sitting in the back of a pickup truck last week I sang my heart out while the Avett Brothers performed a drive-in concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The moon watched over us as friends, parked next to one another and sharing speakers, joined together for a unique experience that almost felt normal for a change. We all lost our minds in a good way when the screen showed Seth Avett’s blue 1965 Ford Galaxy charged onto the track, taking a lap while Eddie Van Halen’s “Eruption” blasted through our FM radios. With Election Day right around the corner, what better way to spend an evening?
Earlier in the day I had been at an area high school as a poll observer, making sure that everything went smoothly for those who came to exercise their voting franchise. I’ve done that for several hours and will again on Election Day. My belief is that campaigning and promoting candidates and a point of view is all well and good until it gets aggressive. No one should have to say “no thank you” more than once and no one should have to deal with any candidates “army” showing up and making a scene. I volunteered because the way I see it, it’s a patriotic duty to make a way for every citizen to vote. Period. I figured I could show up with knowledge of election law so that no one was turned away by those who don’t want them to vote. Every American voice should be heard.
Diverse crowds of people from all walks of life have shown up, trying to figure out where to vote or if they were able to vote or how to register because they recently moved to the area. It was beautiful to see so many people lining up to vote, determined to add their voices to the collective American song that we continue to write with every passing moment.
In a couple of my precincts, most of those who voted were African American. I felt a lump in my throat when one gentleman, probably in his 80s, struggled to make his way through the parking lot. I suggested that he could use the curbside voting option, but he sort of grinned at me and said, “Son, I marched for the right to do this. I’ll be damned if I ain’t gonna march myself right in there to do this for myself.” Point taken, sir! He reminded me that there are people living who were once denied the right to vote by the humorless crowds who think that liberty and freedom are finite resources. The point of American freedom is to share it with as many people as possible. That gentleman understood this and he added his voice and experience to the American song.
I’ve been observing elections for a long time. My mother was an election judge in Newland. She sometimes took me with her on those Mondays when she had to set up the voting booths at the courthouse. She encouraged me to collect sample ballots, then slip into a voting booth to “vote” for the candidates I wanted. The rest of the poll staff even humored me by claiming to count my vote. But on Election Day, my mom was all business. When it came time for counting the votes, my only jobs were to be quiet and do my homework or go the drink or snack machines if someone asked. It was special and spectacular. I loved watching America at work. It just felt like a given that people respected the process — except for my dad who had a vote disqualified because he wrote in a vote for our church’s choir director for President (my mom recognized the handwriting). With all of the irony and goodness and seriousness, my mom (and even my dad) added their voices to the American song.
That stuff echoed in my memory in the back of that truck at the Speedway as we all sang along with the Avetts. We added our voices to something, not just electoral politics, but maybe it’s the politics of what kind of people we will choose to be. There’s no denying the importance of American leadership and the seats of American government, but some perspective is also sorely lacking. Some folks become humorless to the point that they lose the ability to care about things as silly as music. They even seem to resent the presence of it. To them talking about the American song is probably childish unless I agree with their politics, unless they win. But the thing I’ve learned from watching my mom work the elections and watching my favorite musicians play is that America is not a solo act. We’re a band or a chorus or a symphony, but we are decidedly not a solo act. We all add our voices, even though sometimes we wonder if anyone ever hears us.
The Avett Brothers sang their hearts out and the crowd responded with rapturous screams, whistles, horn honks, applause, and singing at the top of our own voices. Could they even hear the throng in the infield singing along? Or were our collective socially distanced breaths and masked voices in such a large space and at such a distance? I can’t say how it happened but it felt inescapable that our voices that floated into the cool October night air meant something more than just a pollster’s fodder or a politico’s power.
Friends, our votes don’t evaporate. Our frustrations and joys mean something. This American song is too important to reduce it to winning and losing, though some politicians have done (and will do) a lot of damage. But it’s not about raw power. Democracy is about the beautiful compromise of being American together. It means something when we take personal responsibility for our parts without believing that one voice is ever enough.
