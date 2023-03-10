Inside each of us is a bit of Sheldon. In case you are unfamiliar with the TV sitcom “Big Bang Theory,” Sheldon is the highly intelligent physicist who is lacking in social skills and has difficulty adapting to change—any change. The conflict is that he has no control over the world that is embedded in a constant flow of change. Like so many other people (maybe yourself?), I am frustrated with the nuisance of perpetually adapting to a world that is addicted to no status quo.

Just when I have learned how to operate the television remote to enjoy old programs and sitcoms or get my personal computer up and running, somebody somewhere sends an upgrade (for which I did not ask) and forces me to learn a new system all from scratch. Even in church, some visitor I discover has the gall to sit in the very pew that I have claimed for years, and the minister of music actually dares to select a hymn that I have never heard. How appalling! One week, we serve communion passing the trays of bread and juice from one worshiper to another, and the next week we partake by intinction. (I am hyperbolizing with exaggeration, of course.)

I can easily understand the song “Stop the World and Let Me Off” that Patsy Cline used to sing.

But it is a fact of life that the world is fast-changing and perhaps accelerating at an ever-increasing speed due to technology. When we feel inundated by all the changes forced upon us by life, there is a comfort to be found in the traditions of our culture and faith. Traditions allow us to feel the security and blessing of our past as opposed to our inadequacies for the future and its unpredictability.

This thought weighed heavily on my mind when I remembered that today is the anniversary of the founding of the French Foreign Legion. It was on today’s date of March 10 in 1831 that the French Army decided to allow nationals of other countries to enter into their armed services, thus forming the FFL. Since that day, they have morphed into one of the most elite fighting forces in the world and are held in regard similarly to the US Navy SEALs and China’s Snow Leopards.

The Legion has a number of traditions, and one of the most treasured of them is the simple receiving of pay each month. Instead of simply having a monthly deposit in one’s checking account through the internet or having a check received in the mail or pay window, there is a tradition whereby each soldier in the Legion goes to his superior’s office and they recite a scripted liturgy that reflects each soldier’s sense of honor, the value of their service and loyalty to both the nation and his brothers-in-arms. His pay is then placed not in his hands, but in his kepi, the white hat worn only by members of the French Foreign Legion.

Unlike simply being paid for one’s work as for most of us, this tradition reinforces each person’s sense of purpose and value. The kepi is no longer worn in conflict (as you may have seen long ago on old “Rin Tin Tin” TV episodes), but so sacred is the tradition that no FFL member would allow his kepi to be soiled.

Traditions are important. It also brings to mind the anguish of Tevye, the main character of the Broadway and cinematic success “Fiddler on the Roof.” Tevye came from a culture in which all roles of the family and community were well established and certain. But confrontation came, capsizing his role as father and provider as his three daughters wanted to marry for love instead of his selection, and his wife began to exert her independence in decision-making and his adherence to faith was forcing him to relocate to another country. Tevye laments that scratching out a living just to feed one’s family in such a difficult set of circumstances is akin to a fiddler trying to play a tune atop a roof without breaking his neck. How is this accomplished? His answer lies in the way people accomplish the little things that composed life — one’s clothing, what to eat, even how to sleep. In short, tradition!

So, what is wrong with sitting in the same pew every week or taking communion in just one manner or a thousand other traditions that really do no harm? Nothing.

At least you are situated to hear the maxims “Love thy neighbor as yourself” and “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If that reinforces your determination to live those truths out in the world, this ever-changing world, keep on keeping on!