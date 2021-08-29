Translation in the kitchen - Generations

One of my favorite Netflix streaming series has got to be “The Great British Bake Off,” which is particularly unusual for me because I can’t bake anything from scratch and would probably burn anything out of a Duncan Hines’ box as well. What the bakers do, as I struggle to follow along, is most likely the equivalent to my understanding the theory of relativity, which is basically naught.

What appeals to me is how intricate baking can be, and the skills and finished products displayed truly take my breath away. The premise of the “Across the Pond” show is that 12 passionate amateur baking fans compete to be crowned the UK’s “Best Amateur Baker.” Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes, the series follows the trials and tribulations of the competitors, young and old, from every background and every corner of Britain, as they attempt to prove their baking prowess.

It may sound a lot like our “Top Chef” series, but it’s completely different on many levels. These bakers aren’t baking in a fancy kitchen with the newest equipment possible, like contestants on U.S. cooking shows, but rather in a three-peaked enormous white tent. I’m not sure about the ventilation, but it is nowhere as crisp and cool as a TV studio and during particularly hot summer afternoons, the UK bakers sweat right along with their melting chocolate and buttercream.