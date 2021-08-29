Translation in the kitchen - Generations

One of my favorite Netflix streaming series has got to be “The Great British Bake Off,” which is particularly unusual for me because I can’t bake anything from scratch and would probably burn anything out of a Duncan Hines’ box as well. What the bakers do, as I struggle to follow along, is most likely the equivalent to my understanding the theory of relativity, which is basically naught.
What appeals to me is how intricate baking can be, and the skills and finished products displayed truly take my breath away. The premise of the “Across the Pond” show is that 12 passionate amateur baking fans compete to be crowned the UK’s “Best Amateur Baker.” Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes, the series follows the trials and tribulations of the competitors, young and old, from every background and every corner of Britain, as they attempt to prove their baking prowess.
It may sound a lot like our “Top Chef” series, but it’s completely different on many levels. These bakers aren’t baking in a fancy kitchen with the newest equipment possible, like contestants on U.S. cooking shows, but rather in a three-peaked enormous white tent. I’m not sure about the ventilation, but it is nowhere as crisp and cool as a TV studio and during particularly hot summer afternoons, the UK bakers sweat right along with their melting chocolate and buttercream.
Another huge difference is that the participants on this show don’t get paid and don’t receive a monetary award like all our competitive shows here in the U.S. Yes, surprising as it sounds, despite long hours of filming and many more hours of practice at home, contestants aren’t paid to appear and don’t even receive a cash prize if they win the final round.
The three finalists do receive huge bouquets of flowers and the winner receives a cake stand. True, a simple cake stand is all they get, but in these bakers’ eyes it has all been worth it and it shows in their eyes, their tears, and all the hugs they receive from the other contestants.
People from all ethnic backgrounds come together and that’s the part I like the best, because there’s an ample mixture of accents, dress and unique commentary. The only problem I seem to occasionally have has been figuring out some of the British baking terminology and I often lose track of exactly what is happening until I see the finished product.
For instance, who knew that an aubergine in the UK is an eggplant here in the U.S.? Also, it took me a few episodes to figure out that UK “biscuits” are U.S. cookies, corn flour is cornstarch, and a UK fairy cake is a cupcake to us.
Plonk is cheap wine, candy floss is cotton candy, cling film is Saran wrap, double cream is heavy cream (single cream is half and half), cutlet is a chop, digestive biscuit is a graham cracker, grill is a broiler, liquidizer is a blender, stone is a pit, tart is a pie to us, and pie in the UK usually has meat in it. Used often, Madeira cake is a pound cake, profiterole is a cream puff, and a scone is equivalent to our biscuit. (In case you didn’t realize, I’m using a cheat sheet from Google to help me with this.)
Confusing? Throw in French terms that every Brit knows by grade school and only the baking upper echelon of U.S. chefs have a handle on, and a typical non-baker such as myself remains lost until I see it finished on the judges’ table.
For example, when they are tasked with creating 12 mille feuilles, in our eyes that’s 12 Napoleons. When the word beignet is the goal, it’s a square of deep-fried pastry dough, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and traditionally served hot. Those in New Orleans are familiar with them, since French settlers brought them to the Acadia region of Canada in the 17th century. When many of Acadians later moved to Louisiana, they brought their culinary traditions with them, including their most loved beignet, where they were declared the official state doughnut in 1986.
When the bakers are tasked with creating a basket of brioche, the finished product is a cross between a pastry and a bread, with a high butter, milk and egg content that makes it rich, soft and flaky.
Occasionally, I know exactly what the bakers are tasked with, such as when they are asked to create a dozen eclairs. My father’s favorite dessert, these elongated pastries have an appealing glaze, a crispy exterior, a soft doughy interior, a sweet, creamy center and a top cover of chocolate. Originating in France at the turn of the 20th century, most food historians believe they were invented by Marie-Antoine Carême, a famous French chef. Éclairs (French for lightning) are believed to have received their name because of how the light would reflect off them after a coating of confectioner’s glaze.
After faithfully watching the show for 11 seasons, I catch myself once in a while rolling my eyes because one of the contestants forgot to turn the oven on or used salt instead of sugar.
Now that is strictly in my territory.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.