Trending with M&Ms

According to the news release, because the six characters have been around since the 1990s, a shift to more relatable and modern characters was long overdue. On a positive note, most noticeably, it seems to “empower” the feminine M&M brown and green colors more than it did before.

The green M&M character, well known for her long eyelashes, white boots, and seductive posing in advertisements, has had a revamp. Her boots have been replaced with a pair of plain white sneakers and she now has a hand on her hip as if to say, “You gotta problem with my new look?” The character is still feminine, but the seductive qualities have been toned down and the flirtatious character has now turned toward empowerment of women. Mars’ rationalization in doing this is that “We all win when we see more women in leading roles,” and that was a genius move, because that’s what is happening today, and even candy is getting on the bandwagon.

The brown M&M, the only other feminine character, has had the size of her heels lowered and is now a proud girl boss with her new bio quote reading, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”