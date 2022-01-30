Trending with M&Ms

In a shift from front-page news, i.e., pandemic, Putin and politics, here’s news that may interest readers that have had a hankering for a bag of M&Ms sometime in the past.
Mars Wrigley, the iconic candy brand that owns M&Ms (among a host of other candy favorites), announced last week that its chocolate characters will be rebranded to better reflect today’s world. That, in turn, stirred up Twitter users because some were in favor of the change and some were against it (then again, anything and everything seems to stir up Twitter these days).
Frankly, I never paid much attention to the characters and concentrated more on scarfing down the delicious candies, but if Twitter was aflutter, I had to look further into the story.
Mars, ever looking to rebrand its candy to fit the times, announced its global commitment to “create a world where everyone feels they belong” and if that includes changing the look of its M&M characters, so be it. The think tank at Mars opted to revamp the classic M&M characters to include new “more nuanced” personality traits with an emphasis on the “importance of self-expression.”
Huh? All that in an M&M? Apparently, the marketers and higher ups at Mars decided it was important enough to change their brand not only in the look of the characters, but the personalities as well.
According to the news release, because the six characters have been around since the 1990s, a shift to more relatable and modern characters was long overdue. On a positive note, most noticeably, it seems to “empower” the feminine M&M brown and green colors more than it did before.
The green M&M character, well known for her long eyelashes, white boots, and seductive posing in advertisements, has had a revamp. Her boots have been replaced with a pair of plain white sneakers and she now has a hand on her hip as if to say, “You gotta problem with my new look?” The character is still feminine, but the seductive qualities have been toned down and the flirtatious character has now turned toward empowerment of women. Mars’ rationalization in doing this is that “We all win when we see more women in leading roles,” and that was a genius move, because that’s what is happening today, and even candy is getting on the bandwagon.
The brown M&M, the only other feminine character, has had the size of her heels lowered and is now a proud girl boss with her new bio quote reading, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”
Some may say, “No big deal. It’s just candy.” That’s true, but often change starts small, in the tiny recesses of a bunch of little girls’ minds who are growing up in a digital age and taking a cue from what brands they see every day are selling. And that’s a fantastic solid, yet subtle, reinforcement for our female youth.
The rest of the male chocolate personalities have not undergone big changes, yet their original traits, such as the anxious orange M&M, arrogant red M&M, aloof yellow M&M and suave blue M&M, are further emphasized. According to Mars, the orange M&M will “embrace his true self, worries and all,” but his shoelaces will now be tied to represent his cautious nature and appeal more to Gen-Z, seemingly the “most anxious generation.”
The red M&M, who has shown bully tendencies in the past, will be more kind to his co-characters. Awesome move, Mars.
The now giant Mars Corp., enjoyed in more than 180 countries, began when Forrest E. Mars Sr. established M&Ms Limited in Newark, New Jersey, and plain chocolate candies were introduced in 1941. M&Ms had become so popular by 1950 that an ingenious solution for consumers to distinguish the real M&Ms from inferior imitators was to stamp each candy with the now famous “m,” and the slogan “Look for the ‘m’ on every piece” was created.
Over the years, M&Ms enjoyed honors and national recognition. It became the first candy in space chosen by the first space shuttle astronauts who wanted them included in their food supply.
In 1984, the plain and peanut chocolate candies became the “Official Snack Food of the Olympic Games.”
M&Ms also became “The Official Candy of the New Millennium” because MM is the Roman numeral for 2000.
To appeal to the public with something new, in 2004 M&Ms launched “My M&Ms,” a new online service that allows consumers to design their own customized message on M&Ms chocolate candies. And, even more tailored to one’s taste, in 2008, M&Ms launched “FACES,” which allows customers to upload personal images to their personalized candies.
Mars’ message and goal is that they’re hoping to increase the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world.
“Studies show our desire to belong is as strong as our desire to be loved, and that desire is common for all people irrespective of culture, race, ethnicity, geography or location,” the brand said in its release.
That’s a perfect message not only for candy, but for everything else we come into contact with daily.
