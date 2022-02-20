Trump and the art of the scam

Charles Ponzi did not invent the Ponzi scheme. The idea of paying off one set of investors with the money provided by later investors had been around a long time before he adopted it. But Ponzi was so brazen and successful (for a while) in this ruse that his name became a permanent synonym for it.

It should only be a matter of time before Donald Trump achieves similar immortality by the use of his surname as a term for “fraud” in any form. Over his thoroughly sleazy business and political careers, he has proven that you can trust what he says — to be phony.

The latest confirmation of his unvarying proclivity came from someone well-positioned to know. Like most people who have done business with Trump, the people at the accounting firm Mazars USA regret the experience. This month, the firm informed the Trump Organization that it could no longer vouch for the accuracy of the financial statements prepared for the company from 2011 to 2020.