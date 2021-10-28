Trump needs liberal sparring partners

First, change the name. Liberals scoff at the notion that Trump has any franchise on truth, citing the copious fact-checker finger wags his presidency produced. Even supporters admit that the veteran showman is prone to exaggeration.

In an inadvertent nod to postmodernism, posts to the site will be called "truths," as in, "Have you read my truth?" That suggests truth can be personal and subjective rather than universal. Branding is Trump's strong suit. He can do better.

Next, Trump should hire a CEO with a Silicon Valley pedigree whose expertise is unquestionable. If that person happens to be liberal or independent, all the better. Let the company's public face be someone who can open the doors that slam shut at the mention of Trump's name.

Finally, Trump needs prominent progressives to provide exclusive content, even if it takes the form of 280-character hot takes. Big-name writers such as Bari Weiss and Matt Taibbi left major media outlets and took their marquee bylines to Substack, and their success proved their audiences to be largely portable.

A promise to allow unfettered debate rings hollow when everyone is in agreement. Truth Social may be conservative catnip, but it will take liberals for the newest kid on the block to become a viable alternative to Twitter and Facebook. That's the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Corey Friedman writes on political conflicts from an independent perspective. Follow him on Twitter @coreywrites.