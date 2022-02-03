Trump will isolate Republican party

Dismissing his actions as simply “Trump being Trump” is wishful thinking, a belief that Americans will grow weary of his histrionics, and he’ll fade into irrelevancy. They rightly point out that without the national stage given him by the White House, his voice and authority are seriously diminished. His banishment from social media platforms has hampered his reach as well.

He remains, though, a shrewd manipulator of the mainstream media. They cover his rallies, tout his fund-raising prowess and assess the strength of his candidate endorsements.

Trump’s guiding principle is that the American people can never hear enough from him and the media is a willing accomplice in achieving it.

He understands that the greater his outrage, the more inflammatory and personally coarse his language, the more widespread is the coverage.

The damage inflicted on the Republican Party, though, will continue to pile up and, in the absence of a response, will become a crushing burden.

While Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell - a frequent target of some of Trump’s cruelest attacks - has ignored him, it is a position that will become untenable over time.