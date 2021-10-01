Trust God to have a better plan

One of the more interesting facets of the life of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of the all-time great authors in British history, has nothing to do with his well-known books or his massive success as an author. Instead, before iconic characters like Sherlock Holmes and legendary titles like “The Lost World,” there was a failed life as a small-town physician.

As a young man, Doyle never would have imagined becoming one of the best-known authors in the history of English literature. Rather, at age 17, Doyle enrolled in the University of Edinburgh Medical School, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degrees in 1881. After a brief stint as a physician aboard the Greenland Whaler and four more years earning his doctor medicine degree, Doyle and a classmate, George Turnavine Budd, opened a medical practice in Plymouth, England.

It didn’t take long for his partnership with Budd to collapse, and in 1882, with only £10 to his name, he opened his own practice in the village of Southsea. The practice wasn’t successful, to the point that, for months, Doyle spent the majority of his days sitting and waiting for patients and dabbling in an old college hobby, writing fiction. During these long lonely days in a tiny failing medical office in Southsea, England, the legendary Sherlock Holmes was born.