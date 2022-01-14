Turmoil requires monumental decisions

“I assumed he was telling the truth.”

When Helms realized Nixon lied, he resolved to cast a “Guilty” vote had Nixon come to trial in the Senate. As we all know, Nixon resigned. He was pardoned by his successor to The White House, Gerald Ford, ending what Ford called “the long national nightmare.”

There is no reason to doubt the arch-conservative Helms would have done exactly as he said would, regardless of the turmoil and chaos. He would not defend a liar. Not even Richard Nixon.

I share one other passage in Helms’ memoir:

“I have been asked if there’s one person or a handful of people who are responsible for the changes in the Senate in the past 30 years. I’ve reflected on that question, and I can honestly say there is no such entity.

“The changes have been more like the spread of kudzu, incremental and unnoticed until one day you realize that the vine has taken over the field and started up the side of the barn.” I conclude it’s up to each of us to decide if the kudzu is threatening to overgrow the entire barn.