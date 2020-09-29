Turning lemons into lemonade

Selby researched potential products. He enrolled in a small-business course at Temple University to learn how to develop a financial plan and use social media to market his goods.

Money is tight as he gets his new business rolling, but he’s determined to work for himself from now on.

I’m rooting for him. We all should be rooting for him and millions of other entrepreneurs who are the lifeblood of America’s economy.

David Pridham wrote for Forbes in 2017 that “startups have been responsible for literally 100% of all net job growth in the United States over the last 40 years. If you took startups out of the picture and looked only at big businesses, job growth in the U.S. since 1977 would actually be negative.”

Whatever you think of President Trump, small businesses - in particular, minority-owned small businesses, which had been flourishing before COVID-19 - have welcomed his administration’s tax-reduction and regulatory-simplification policies.

Before COVID-19, unemployment was at historic lows as wages were rising for all Americans. These gains were largely the result of the incredible creativity and productivity unleashed by entrepreneurs and small businesses.