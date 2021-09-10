Twenty years, and then?

One thing is clear. The mastermind of those 9/11 attacks is dead. Thousands of terrorists are dead from the Afghan war. Evil was put down as it must be. The war on terror continues, and it is deadly and scary. It seems the world is more dangerous now than in those days twenty years ago.

On the morning of the attacks, Americans of all backgrounds ran to the roar of life. They unselfishly offered themselves as help. They cooked food, took care of the wounded, searched for the living, and honored the dead.

Individuals signed up to go to battle just like in the days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, members of Congress sang and prayed together. And there were so many examples of Americans laying their differences aside to assist in the greater good.

For me, I count myself blessed to have had veterans of the war speak to my students. Lincoln’s words remain. We must dedicate ourselves to taking care of the widows and the orphans from war. As this one ends, we have much work to do.

Above all, remembering 9/11 means remembering the great heroism of so many people who, instead of running away from burning buildings or a hijacked plane, simply ran to the greatest immediate need. They took care of others, and showed us time and time again in those hours what is eternally great about the country. People were saved. Humanity survived. And in those hours immediately after the attacks, as today, we are showing terrorists we are capable of bending, but never breaking.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.