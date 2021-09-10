Twenty years, and then?

We remember Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in different ways. And often, there are no words.
I was teaching students. A school secretary called up to the office. She said there had been some kind of accident at the World Trade Center. I turned on the classroom television and left the sound down while the students worked. Then, we all watched with anxiety and questions as a second plane flew into one of the towers.
Everything changed.
An ominous day to be sure. Americans felt vulnerable and heartbroken. Sept. 12, 2001, remains the best teaching day of my career. It was a tough day. Students had real questions. The biggest was, “Why do people hate us enough to do something like this?” It never occurred to these students there was real evil in the world aimed directly at them.
For weeks, Americans watched television footage from what became “Ground Zero,” the Pentagon, and a gaping hole in the earth in Pennsylvania. We tried to make sense of it all.
The following month. As the fires at Ground Zero continued to smolder, America and its allies began to bomb terrorist training camps in Afghanistan, and we went to war in America’s longest conflict to date. A war we just left last week when the supposed last Americans were airlifted out of Kabul. The Biden administration returned the country to roughly the same people who led their nation twenty years ago. There is more work to do there and questions to be answered. The war cost a ridiculous amount of money, consumed the lives of thousands of Americans and allied personnel, and killed hundreds of thousands of Afghans — terrorists and civilians alike. And as it ends, what will the historians say?
9/11 has dominated the largest part of my teaching career. Since the day of those attacks on American soil, I’ve watched several of the athletes I coached go off to war, and thankfully, return. I even entertained the idea of quitting the education profession and joining the military. One of my swimmers encouraged me by stating I was right where I was supposed to be. I remain grateful for his wisdom.
We’ve lived through, and have gotten used to, increased security measures. We’ve wondered if the government is listening to our phone conversations. The war lasted through four presidencies. With the thousands of Afghan refugees airlifted out of the country last month, it will also end up changing the American demographic just as immigration after the Vietnam War did. Out of the fires of a war, can come a lot of renewal.
People will always question the war now and in the future. They’ll mention the blood and treasure lost — as well as they should. It is hard to not have it seem like a failure right now — a gigantic waste of time. Investigations will occur. Answers will come.
We must know now, finally at last, America’s resources, military and political, cannot be used to “nation build” in other countries. Many countries either don’t understand democracy or don’t want it to begin with. We must deal with them where they are instead of trying to make them into something they are not.
One thing is clear. The mastermind of those 9/11 attacks is dead. Thousands of terrorists are dead from the Afghan war. Evil was put down as it must be. The war on terror continues, and it is deadly and scary. It seems the world is more dangerous now than in those days twenty years ago.
On the morning of the attacks, Americans of all backgrounds ran to the roar of life. They unselfishly offered themselves as help. They cooked food, took care of the wounded, searched for the living, and honored the dead.
Individuals signed up to go to battle just like in the days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, members of Congress sang and prayed together. And there were so many examples of Americans laying their differences aside to assist in the greater good.
For me, I count myself blessed to have had veterans of the war speak to my students. Lincoln’s words remain. We must dedicate ourselves to taking care of the widows and the orphans from war. As this one ends, we have much work to do.
Above all, remembering 9/11 means remembering the great heroism of so many people who, instead of running away from burning buildings or a hijacked plane, simply ran to the greatest immediate need. They took care of others, and showed us time and time again in those hours what is eternally great about the country. People were saved. Humanity survived. And in those hours immediately after the attacks, as today, we are showing terrorists we are capable of bending, but never breaking.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. Email him at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.