Two stories of survival

It seems timely that the remains of the Endurance, a ship symbolic of humans' ability to persevere in the harshest environments, was just found where it sunk 106 years ago off Antarctica. The 28 men who had boarded it in London wandered the frozen wilderness for nearly two years. Miraculously, all survived.

It may be indecent to make too much of a parallel between that tale of bravery and the story of Ukrainians fighting week after week against vicious Russian attack. The Endurance crew were explorers and scientists who volunteered for an exciting mission to explore the ice cap at the South Pole. Ukraine's people never asked to undertake the suffering under Russian President Vladimir Putin's cruel and insane campaign. But as Ukrainians die in the thousands, they show no signs of ending their resistance.

What both narratives have in common — in addition to the blessing of personal courage and determination to carry on — is extraordinary leadership. There are books written about Capt. Ernest Shackleton's skill at shepherding the Endurance's passengers through many months exposed in the coldest, windiest region on Earth. They were forced to eat mostly penguins, as well as their beloved sled dogs.