Ukraine war may be fatal to Trump

On top of these drawbacks is the former president’s record of deference to a tyrant who is angling to be indicted for war crimes. His latest praise of Putin is nothing if not predictable.

From the time he announced his candidacy in 2015, Trump couldn’t have been more subservient if he had been courting Putin’s daughter. He frequently said that he “would get along with Putin,” whom he described as “brilliant” and “a strong leader.”

In office, Trump was ever eager to please. He called to congratulate Putin on his 2018 election victory — disregarding briefing instructions that said, “DO NOT CONGRATULATE.” He lobbied to restore Russia to the G-7, from which it was banished for its 2014 invasion of Crimea.

At a summit meeting in Helsinki, Trump was asked if he agreed with his own intelligence agencies that Putin had meddled in the 2016 election.

“President Putin said it wasn’t Russia,” he replied, as Putin gazed on benignly. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Trump was mocked as “Putin’s poodle,” which was an injustice to poodles.