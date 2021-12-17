Uncovering the truth about Jan. 6

You know the country is in trouble when the voice of reason is Donald Trump Jr. The former president’s noxious eldest son has an affinity for white supremacists, but when the Capitol riot erupted, he texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging action by the president. “He’s got to condemn this s— ASAP.”

The communications disclosed Monday by the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 make several things clear. The first is that even diehard Trumpers close to the president were shocked by the attack. The second is that they knew their efforts to blame it on leftist “antifa” radicals were fraudulent.

The last, and most important, is that President Donald Trump was not appalled by the violence. For him, it was a dream come true.

Meadows himself, the second-highest ranking official in the White House and normally an obedient enabler of Trump, was among those who wanted the president to call on the mob to disperse. “I’m pushing it hard,” he replied to Trump Jr. “I agree.”