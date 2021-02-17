Uplifed in Faith: The proper order of the kingdom starts with humility

Now, to be clear, I don’t think this passage is a blanket condemnation against wealth, power or influence. There are plenty of other Biblical texts that seem to rule this out. Instead, I think it challenges us to think about how God views wealth, power and influence themselves. In God’s sight, these things mean nothing. They have no value and no power to earn us even the slightest extra consideration from God. It’s not so much that God will automatically send the rich people away empty; it’s that God has no problem doing that if it’s what has to be done.

The implication for me is clear. The arrival of Christ in the world puts me on notice. I have no reason to think that I should receive anything extra from God just because of where I was born, how hard I work or how fervently I pray. I have no reason to believe that God would turn anyone away just because they don’t measure up to a standard I’ve invented. The metrics I use to classify people and put them “in their proper order” doesn’t amount to much in the sight of God.

Instead of making these distinctions, Jesus liberates me to live a life of mercy and love. He challenges me to love my neighbor as myself as an expression of love for God, not to treat my neighbor with dignity and respect because of who they are, but because of whom I understand God to be. I can’t exclude anyone – my poor neighbor, my sinful neighbor, my immigrant neighbor, my neighbor who looks different, loves different, votes different or believes different than me – because, who knows, they just might be the ones leading the heavenly procession one day.