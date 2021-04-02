Uprooting, tearing down can lead to new beginnings

In the Bible, though, this is how we often see God working. As Jeremiah watched the mighty Babylonian armies march through the Middle East, laying waste to everything in their path, he knew the writing was on the wall. The Babylonians were coming, and somehow he knew God didn’t seem to have any plans to stop them.

For the next 40-plus years, Jeremiah’s people would live under Babylonian control. Their temple was razed, their city lay in ruins, and the best and brightest of their people were carried into exile. Everything they once knew had been destroyed.

But that’s not the end of the story. Forty-plus years later, a new king ascends to the throne. The exiles are allowed to go back. A new wall was built around the city, and then a new temple. Jeremiah’s hometown was back — stronger than it had been before. What God had allowed the Babylonians to uproot and tear down was now rebuilt and replanted.

This isn’t the only time in history God would operate this way. We see it again in the story of Good Friday. Have you ever stopped to think, “What’s so good about Good Friday?” Why did we end up using the word “good” to describe the day Jesus was murdered?