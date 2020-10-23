US not beating back the virus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern forced a shutdown so strict that no one was allowed to go fishing or golfing, easy pursuits for social distancing. But her super-tough "go hard, go early" policy has virtually stamped out the coronavirus in this country of 5 million.

Not only can New Zealanders again fish and golf but 30,000 of them just packed a stadium to watch a rugby match. They no longer have to wear masks even on public transportation, though that is encouraged. New Zealand is back in business.

The political results are also in. Ardern and her party just won reelection in a landslide, offering a hint of how Donald Trump's failure to manage the pandemic could produce the direct opposite here.

The president's weak polling numbers largely reflect his incapacity -- whether as a leader or human being -- to treat the coronavirus as the health crisis it was and still is. Ardern, meanwhile, has been hailed as "the anti-Trump."

Some critics of this comparison note that New Zealand is less densely populated than the United States, which makes social distancing easier to do. That sounds plausible, except that North Dakota and South Dakota have far fewer people per square mile than New Zealand, and they are reporting the largest number of new COVID cases per capita in the United States.