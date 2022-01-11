Using our time wisely

As this New Year begins, part of living is fighting for the right purposes and energizing those in each of us. We each have hills to fight on, and to die on, if necessary. One of the heroes of this month is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said if a man has nothing he is prepared to die for, he isn’t fit to live. There is some challenge in those words. Who will stand out in a room filled with too many "armchair quarterbacks?" How can we use our time to benefit ourselves and the people around us? These questions go much deeper than anything embedded in some kind of resolution.

Part of living and not simply existing is not only finding the places and purposes where we are going to stand and fight, but also finding places of contentment, reflection and rest.