Vacation planning? Watch out for these state laws

Summer vacation planning is probably going on now in many households, so when I came across an article on www.tasteofhome.com about unusual state laws in the U.S., I thought it might be wise to alert travelers before they left home for a vacation to one of our 50. I picked out as many as I could fit in this week’s column.

First up is a threesome: Throughout Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia, it’s illegal for a person to walk down the street with an ice cream cone in their back pocket. Now, I’m not entirely sure why anyone would want to attempt this endeavor, especially on a hot August day in these three Southern states, but it does trace back to when most people got around on horseback and may have seemed logical at the time. Why? It seems that horse thieves would put ice cream in their pockets to lure horses away and the soggy pocketed thief would then be able to talk his way out of a charge of horse stealing. If you’ve ever watched Gunsmoke on TV, you know that stealing a horse was considered a crime worse than murder in the Wild West.