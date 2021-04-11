Vacation planning? Watch out for these state laws

Summer vacation planning is probably going on now in many households, so when I came across an article on www.tasteofhome.com about unusual state laws in the U.S., I thought it might be wise to alert travelers before they left home for a vacation to one of our 50. I picked out as many as I could fit in this week’s column.
First up is a threesome: Throughout Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia, it’s illegal for a person to walk down the street with an ice cream cone in their back pocket. Now, I’m not entirely sure why anyone would want to attempt this endeavor, especially on a hot August day in these three Southern states, but it does trace back to when most people got around on horseback and may have seemed logical at the time. Why? It seems that horse thieves would put ice cream in their pockets to lure horses away and the soggy pocketed thief would then be able to talk his way out of a charge of horse stealing. If you’ve ever watched Gunsmoke on TV, you know that stealing a horse was considered a crime worse than murder in the Wild West.
Keeping within the four-legged category, in Alaska, it’s still illegal to give alcohol to a moose. Back in 2007, a moose was seen parading down the streets of Anchorage after dipping his face into a local brewery’s supply during the holiday season. After getting his antlers tangled in Christmas lights, he stumbled past Alaskans and became the inspiration for a new law.
In the “lovers of corned beef on rye” category, in Little Rock, Arkansas, it’s against the law to honk a car horn in front of a sandwich shop after 9 p.m. For anyone impatient for a sandwich in this town, it’s probably best to count to 100.
For those hankering for frog’s legs at their favorite French restaurant in California, it’s probably safer to order chicken. A frog that has participated in any frog jumping competition in California cannot legally be killed (or eaten).
Speaking of chicken, in Gainesville, Georgia, also known as the Poultry Capital of the World, chicken must be eaten with the hands instead of a fork and knife. This law was originally intended to be a prank, but local police decided to create an ordinance to make it official.
Idaho loves fishermen, but there is a law prohibiting fishing while on the back of any animal (on land or on the water).
Not that anyone would want to continue his/her meal once this occurs, but in Chicago, it’s illegal to eat in a place that is on fire. And should you find that your table is on fire, you’re obligated not only to call the fire department, but also the police if you spot diners still eating.
Now, I know that some of you reading this have at some time in your life kicked a vending machine that ate your change or dollar bill and refused to spit out the soda or snack. While I don’t condone violence, even done to a vending machine in total frustration, in Derby, Kansas, it’s illegal to hit a vending machine. That Snickers may not be worth a day in court.
While the state of Maryland encourages the recycling of oyster shells on a local level, state law specifically outlaws feeding the shells to chickens, and you’re also not allowed to use shells in road construction material (I’m trying to imagine how many shells it takes to widen a lane).
In Boston, it’s illegal to eat peanuts in church. Enough said.
Vegetarians are celebrating the town of St. Cloud, Minnesota, for their courage in enacting one of its laws. It seems that hamburgers are illegal on Sundays in St. Cloud. It might be wise to stick to veggie burgers when lighting up the grill on Sundays unless you cleverly disguise your beef patties.
For those under the Big Top in Natchez, Missouri, it’s perfectly fine to have a couple of beers while watching the clown acts or trapeze artists, but it’s against the law to provide beer to elephants.
In Las Cruces, New Mexico, don’t get caught carrying a lunchbox down Main Street. According to some folks, this rule was designed to encourage people to patronize area restaurants, but it sure put a dent in profits for lunchbox companies.
Taking grease from restaurant kitchens is a punishable offense in our home state of North Carolina. In fact, the law provides that the more grease you steal, the worse the consequences (you’ve got to be slippery to get around this law).
In Marion, Ohio, it’s illegal to eat a doughnut while walking backwards. I’m not sure why doughnuts in particular, but it’s a law. Then again, walking backwards eating anything might prove disastrous.
Apparently, the legislature in the borough of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, thought so, too, but only if one was walking backwards and eating peanuts in front of the Barnstormers Auditorium during a performance. Very specific on this one.
In the “Why on earth would one do it?” category, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, eating watermelons in the Magnolia Street Cemetery is forbidden (rinds and pits strictly prohibited).
In the “teetering on queasy” category, in West Virginia, it’s legal to take roadkill home for dinner (that’s no typo – it is legal).
In Tennessee, it’s not only illegal to catch fish with anything other than a rod and reel, but lassos in particular are outlawed.
And, finally, once again with regard to fishing, and with no rhyme or reason that anyone can think of, the state of Wyoming has prohibited fishing from aircraft.
