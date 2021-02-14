Valentine’s Day celebrations around the world

Because of a supposed error in early Valentine’s Day candy ads in Japan, women thought they were supposed to give men candy — instead of the other way around. Candy makers dubbed March 14 as a “reply day” called “White Day” and urged men to give chocolates to the women. It worked, the custom caught on, and today Japanese chocolate companies make 50% of their annual sales over Valentine’s Day.

Lovebirds flock to Bangkok’s Bangrak district, Thailand’s “Village of Love,” to be married on Valentine’s Day. They believe the aptly named village will ensure them a long-lasting marriage, and they begin lining up outside the district office in the wee hours of the morning.

And in Italy, the holiday is celebrated with gusto with wine, good food and plenty of gifts. The only person not celebrating is the postmaster in the city of Verona – he still receives about 1,000 letters addressed to Juliet on Valentine’s Day since Verona is where Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet lived.

So, is Valentine’s Day in America an important holiday, or is it merely another way to spend hard-earned money on candy, flowers and cards? Consider that one 2015 study claimed that 53% of women in America would dump their boyfriends if they did not get them anything for Valentine’s Day. That’s pretty stiff to me, but it shows how dear the holiday is for many women.