Valentine’s Day celebrations around the world

Today is the day of the year devoted to love, and I can’t think of a better subject to pay homage to than love, whether it be to a significant other, fiancé(e), spouse, good friend, parent, sibling or child.
Although Valentine’s Day is thought to be named after a Christian saint, history reveals that there’s nothing remotely religious about this day set aside for love and lovers, although there are references linking Valentine’s Day to courtship in the Middle Ages. It wasn’t until the late 18th century that the British began sending paper Valentine cards to one another to start the ball rolling.
Taking a cue from the British, Americans adopted the custom and turned Feb. 14 into a day of chocolate, cards, flowers and, most important of all, reminding those we love how happy they make us feel. Chocolate seems to make everything and anything sweeter and a heart-shaped box of Godiva chocolates would put a smile on anyone’s face.
Pessimists simply shrug it off and categorize Valentine’s Day as just another money-making holiday for a lovesick public. However, there’s no disputing the statistics that Americans are hooked on chocolate: In 2009, more than 58 million pounds of chocolate were purchased and (likely) consumed in the days surrounding Feb. 14 — that's about $345 million worth.
According to The National Confectioners Association, Switzerland tops the chart of most chocolate eaten per person each year, with 22 pounds of chocolate. Americans just barely made the top 10, but we’re growing (pun intended).
Around the world, some countries don’t share our enthusiasm for Valentine’s Day and have outlawed it completely or banned certain practices. For example, in 2008, Saudi Arabia banned the sale of red roses and other Valentine’s Day items.
Following suit, Malaysian religious authorities arrested more than 100 Muslim couples for celebrating Valentine’s Day in 2011, and Iran also banned the printing of Valentine’s Day-related materials.
In one country, it took pink panties to make a point that Valentine’s Day needed to be celebrated. Women in India rebelled when, in 2009, members of a Hindu fundamentalist group attacked a group of women in a pub in Mangalore in retaliation for their celebrating Valentine’s Day. The group of young women decided to fight back by asking women all over the country to mail the organization pink panties. The organization’s headquarters received thousands in the mail because more than 3,000 women participated in the campaign. Their ploy seems to have worked because celebrations for the past several years have been less dangerous.
Other countries heartedly embrace Valentine’s Day. Paris may be the world’s most romantic city, but the French village of Roquemaure goes all out to celebrate the holiday. Every year, on the weekend closest to Feb. 14, Saint Valentin offers lovers the chance to marry in a rose-covered garden and pin love notes on the Tree of Vows. The Roquemaure’s Lovers’ Festival turns the town into a town of love, returning to its 19th century aspect with more than 600 traditionally costumed people, horses and carriages, store fronts decorated with a 19th-century theme, an old post office selling souvenir postcards (once the primary source of Valentine cards), a fountain for lovers, a market with more than 60 ancient trades, a bandstand and a wooden merry-go-round. For the occasion, the streets are given the names of the most famous lovers in French literature.
Because of a supposed error in early Valentine’s Day candy ads in Japan, women thought they were supposed to give men candy — instead of the other way around. Candy makers dubbed March 14 as a “reply day” called “White Day” and urged men to give chocolates to the women. It worked, the custom caught on, and today Japanese chocolate companies make 50% of their annual sales over Valentine’s Day.
Lovebirds flock to Bangkok’s Bangrak district, Thailand’s “Village of Love,” to be married on Valentine’s Day. They believe the aptly named village will ensure them a long-lasting marriage, and they begin lining up outside the district office in the wee hours of the morning.
And in Italy, the holiday is celebrated with gusto with wine, good food and plenty of gifts. The only person not celebrating is the postmaster in the city of Verona – he still receives about 1,000 letters addressed to Juliet on Valentine’s Day since Verona is where Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet lived.
So, is Valentine’s Day in America an important holiday, or is it merely another way to spend hard-earned money on candy, flowers and cards? Consider that one 2015 study claimed that 53% of women in America would dump their boyfriends if they did not get them anything for Valentine’s Day. That’s pretty stiff to me, but it shows how dear the holiday is for many women.
However, men had their say, too. Another U.S. study found that 3% of men have considered ending a relationship rather than face the task of choosing a “really good” gift for their partner. Now, men, that’s the easy way out and as bad as a post-it note, email or the worse of all in today’s world “ghosting.”
And after all this, who makes out the best on Valentine’s Day? Men or women? Neither. Each year, Americans spend more than half a billion dollars on Valentine’s Day presents for their furry friends and a wagging tail or hearty purr seems to do the trick just fine.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.