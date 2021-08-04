Vanity plates: A free speech frontier

Government censors aren’t known for nuance. If Canadian crooner Bryan Adams moved stateside, a vehicular homage to his memorable hit “Summer of ‘69” probably wouldn’t pass muster. Joyless paper-pushers might even rebuff Buzz Aldrin if he wanted a license plate commemorating the year he walked on the moon.

Facing free speech lawsuits over rejected vanity plates, Maine rescinded its nebulous ban on offensive character combinations in 2015. Drivers proceeded to register hundreds of personalized tags with four-letter words. The sky didn’t fall when every heavy-handed regulator’s nightmare came true, but turnpike puritans weren’t content to live and let live.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill June 16 allowing Maine’s secretary of state to nix vanity plates for profanity, obscenity, violence, discrimination and sexual content. News coverage ties the legislation to Brittney Glidden’s minivan, which is festooned with suggestive stickers and the license plate TITSOUT.

Glidden told The Intercept that the dual-purpose message is a reference to breastfeeding that also notes her habit of driving topless, which is legal in the Pine Tree State. That vanity plate wouldn’t make it past the application stage today — not even for a birder trying to raise awareness of the tufted titmouse, a native species.