“He walked in Jerusalem 1,800 years ago. His sphere was melody, flowing in wild native tones, took captive the ravished souls of men, and being of the sphere melody, still flows and sounds, though now with thousandfold accompaniments, through all our heart and divinely leads men.” Those words pertaining to Jesus Christ were penned by Thomas Carlyle, perhaps the greatest essayist, historian and philosopher Scotland ever produced. From time to time during his fruitful literary lifespan, he frequently made such wonderful observations. Let me share just a few.

On the matter of miracles he wrote: “We are the miracle of miracles, the great inscrutable miracle of God.” Of religion in general he said, “A man’s religion consists not of the many things in which he is in doubt of and tries to believe, but of the few of which he is assured and has no need of effort for believing.” As a man who prepared himself for pastoral ministry, he said to the church, “Good Christian people, here lies for you an inestimable loan, take all heed thereof, in all carefulness, employ it: with high recompense, or else with heavy penalty, will it one day be required back.” And the great wisdom of the genius writer summarized the truths taught by Jesus with merely, “Men’s hearts ought not to be set against one another, but set with one another, and against all evil only.”

Born into a strong Calvinistic family, it was hoped that he would become a minister, and he went so far as to attend the Annan Academy and the University of Edinburgh preparing for such a career. In fact, his mentor and role model in life was Edward Irving, a famous Scottish preacher whom he met and remained in close friendship for the better part of his life. But for the balance of his life, Carlyle was uneasy with religion in general. He tried teaching (He was excellent in mathematics) but eventually turned to writing. His subjects spanned the world as he was interested in almost anything, but he eventually was recognized for his treatment of the French Revolution in his book, “Sartor Resartus.” Following that success, his literary production was vast and prolific.

But it was on today’s date, May 5 in 1840, that probably revealed much about the inner turmoil rolling through this genius’ mind that misled him away from an equally great career in the pulpit. On that day, he began a series of lectures titled “On Heroes.” Most unfortunately, he summarized his thoughts with the simple expression, “Great men should rule, and others should revere them.” In truth, his thoughts were much more complicated, but the damage was done. Almost a century later, the likes of Adolph Hitler would often quote him to rationalize their authoritarian attitude.

Along with his biographers, I was puzzled by what must have occurred when he went to study for the ministry at the Annan Academy. It is obvious to many who have studied his life that he was often preoccupied with deep spiritual convictions. Some speculated he was bullied or that he had stage fright in the pulpit, or that he was simply too talented in mathematics. But lately, I ran across a small paragraph by one of Carlyle’s biographers, Hill Shine, whom I think nailed it on the head. He wrote that Thomas Carlyle “was always conflicted between the romantic tolerance of the Victorian age in which he lived his adult life and the Puritanical intolerance of his heritage.”

Almost everyone can identify with this spiritual quandary. Who does not feel that the way things were in the “good ole days” of our childhood were better than the “new fangled ways of modern society?” In church, that often gives way to singing hymns like “Give Me That Old Time Religion.” Everywhere my wife Sue and I travel, we encounter churches that in reality have two congregations: one called the traditional worship and the other referred to as the praise worship. I do not know the words to that other style of praise. In fact, I cannot even figure out the rhythm of the words.

There is nothing wrong with either the traditional or the praise forms of worship. In truth, I, like Carlyle, am conflicted between my heritage and this generation’s new style. What we old fogies genuinely need to appreciate is that these young folks are believers and are in church because the “Old Tempter” has many other places he would rather they be.