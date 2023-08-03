One of the greatest practices each of us has at our disposal is the ability to learn about ourselves.

Henry David Thoreau is quoted as saying, “A man who has to go to the village to get the news hasn’t heard from himself in a long time.” Thoreau liked going to the village, but he also recognized what we would call “mindfulness” these days. Learning the signals of our mind and body are paramount each day because, at times, we are all overwhelmed with big mental, spiritual or physical battles.

Knowing ourselves and finding the will to overcome struggles are important things to recognize in our individual lives. Being able to be disciplined and focused is paramount. We each “lose our heads” at times and need structure, and help and care to get through things. A reality in life is none of us are an island to ourselves. Yet, knowing where we might individually bend and break in all categories of life is crucial to each of us moving forward, especially understanding we each have the ability to push out of the issues which ail us.

History shows how individuals are either able to triumph over their ills or collapse in the face of them. Such is a constant struggle. Human beings aspire to great hopes, but are often faced with great inner turmoil. In 1910, former president Teddy Roosevelt spoke to Parisians regarding citizenship in a republic. His speech is commonly called the “Man in the Arena” speech. He argued republics rise and fall on the character of its citizens. Part of his speech mentions the virtues of battling and struggling, of being in a great contest and being willing to fight.

Many years earlier, Roman philosopher Marcus Aurelius spoke to these attributes as well, “He tells himself over and over again in any choice presented to him, ‘Prefer the hard.’ This holds good not only in great matters, but also in the very small, in fighting by the frozen Danube and in starting the day early.”

Striving toward excellence of character means preferring the hard, shouting down temptations of will and protecting our hearts each day from assaults, both inside and out. In shooting for some measure of higher excellence, there are untold numbers of beneficiaries — not just ourselves. While it is often not easy to make the most just and righteous decisions, working toward replacing selfishness with goodness is worth the cost. We are bound to make mistakes in the great battles of life. They are inevitable, but can we all be brave enough to ask some questions in those moments: Can we learn from those mistakes and make them teachable moments, and can we be brave to be willing to make amends with others?

Roosevelt, in his speech, mentions the art of “striving to do the deeds.” So is our daily task. In striving, we find learning. By striving, we find our individual characters. When we have both successes and failures, can we be vulnerable enough to share them? Reaching out is often key to building the excellence of our characters and fighting each of the great issues of our lives. It is a fact that almost all of us are broken in some category of our lives, and whether we recognize those places or not, we have the ability to overcome, and it takes guts, willpower and honesty in most cases.

Thoreau’s mentor, Ralph Waldo Emerson, writes an outstanding essay on character. It is worth reading many times. One quote reads, “Character is a natural power, like light and heat. The reason we feel one man’s presence, and do not feel another’s, is as simple as gravity.” Emerson goes on to say that men of character are the conscience of society.

Again, history and biography can be a great help in combatting how we perceive and feel things. Setting a goal of excellent character can be a balm in helping each of us heal. Preferring the hard can bring us some measure of discipline and hope.

There is a reason why the Bible’s book of Proverbs speaks so much about the topic of wisdom. In chapter four, the writer urges the reader to keep their inner most being (heart) with all diligence, for out of it are all the issues of life. Keeping, or guarding the heart, is a powerful daily task. It is part of knowing who each of us are and developing all the kinds of tools which help build character and integrity.

Keeping the heart is a major tool in helping each of us to fight the great battles of life and to strive on and keep going. Each of us is capable of victory and change.