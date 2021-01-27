VIEWPOINT: Get your mind off politics

We also go on occasional family outings, where I almost always find myself loitering around the entrances to numerous women’s clothing boutiques like some creepy, masked goober, and then waiting in line for expensive coffee beverages that I don’t want. But, hey, at least we’re together - sort of.

Another effective diversion from the antics of American government officials is enjoying our household pets, who - unlike most politicians - are generally housebroken. We had some extra-special doggie fun a couple of weeks ago when several inches of snow fell in East Texas, which is about as common in these parts as an untouched serving of tortilla chips and queso.

When we first ventured out into the weather, our two little doglets stood paralyzed with humiliation in their brand new plush hoodies, designed to keep them warm­ - but with strategically-placed openings to allow them the freedom to kill the grass and soil my footwear. Once we relieved them of their embarrassing threads, though, they contracted a raging case of the “zoomies,” eagerly raced around the snow-blanketed yard and promptly sabotaged my snow boots.