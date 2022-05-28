VIEWPOINT: Memorials are for memory

There are 9,387 souls resting above cliffs overlooking part of Omaha Beach in the Norman American Cemetery. The Normandy beaches of France became the sight of the largest invasion in world history. Allied armies broke Hitler’s Atlantic Wall on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and began the march to Paris. World War II in Europe ended less than a year later.

Many American cemeteries dot the landscape across the world and at home. These gardens of stone are poignant places of reflection and landmarks to history.

At the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, one stands at a spot revealing a whole row of men who died on the morning of D-Day in Normandy. Then, there is a grave of a solitary soldier who gave his life during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam.

This weekend, American flags will be placed in front of these resting places to mark a time of year when we honor and remember the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to defend the nation.

These graves are memorials to the varied men and women who came from every town and every facet of the country. Some were young -- just getting started in life. Others were seasoned. In many ways, they were the best of all of us. Soldiers do not always fight for causes. Instead, they fight for their brothers and sisters to the right and left of them. Graves mark the nobility of their many sacrifices. They speak to their willingness to offer their lives up when and if the time came. We often forget that behind every grave and every name are stories, and legacy, and meaning.

Memorial Day should show us the cost of freedom, remind us of the loss and the grief people suffer when losing a beloved man or woman at arms, but we also should be reminded every day of their honor and valor.

There were 2,501 Americans who perished on D-Day alone. One out of every 19 men who stepped onto Omaha Beach died. The numbers were staggering, but not as many as predicted. The surf ran red with blood. There is always a cost to freedom.

Through the course of war and conflict, families lose loved ones. The enormity of any loss is felt for generations. Who cannot fail to be moved seeing the pictures of spouses and children laying at the base of a grave on any day, but especially Memorial Day?

Each year, many towns and cities across the country remember the fallen with a service or parade. John Basilone’s hometown in New Jersey began a parade to honor him in 1981. Basilone, U.S. Marine, was killed fighting on Iwo Jima in February of 1945. In many cases, town memorials will be dedicated with patriotic bunting and flags will be displayed on lamp posts. These tributes may seem mundane, just part of a year, but they should not be taken lightly.

Memorial Day is for honoring the valor and heroic sacrifice others have made on our behalf. Since the Vietnam War, 30 Medals of Honor have been awarded to soldiers. Six of these posthumously; a reminder that everyone who receives the medal is not always alive to get it.

President Lincoln spoke in a timely fashion about the courage and the sacrifice of soldiers on a battlefield. At Gettysburg, he called them "these honored dead." But he did not intend his words of tribute to be left on the battlefield. He charged the living to complete the "unfinished work" the soldiers died for; the work of republican government, the task of bringing and protecting freedom for the larger whole. It was always Lincoln’s hope people could work together, even if they disagreed, for the good of the country. He alone was more aware of the sacrifices occurring as a result of the Civil War. Closing his First Inaugural Address, he said, “Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Yes, Memorial Day is for the living, but it is about the dead. Because of them, we can participate in family gatherings, be on the lake, and do what blesses us -- and that is why their lives should loom large in us. We owe our better angels to them.

War is the worst kind of conflagration, but until wars and conflicts end, good men and women must be willing to stand against evil and unwarranted forces.

There almost surely will be more sacrifices, and more graves, and loss. But let us remember the costs of their honor and valor and rededicate ourselves, each day, to making this country better.

Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.