VIEWPOINT: Put Tubman on the twenty

Wait, let me back up a bit. Did Psaki say that the Biden administration wants to “resume” the process to put Tubman on the $20 bill? When did that process start — and why did it stop?

Take a wild guess why it stopped.

Back in 2016, then-President Barack Obama’s Treasury secretary announced a plan to replace facial incumbent Andrew Jackson starting in 2020. But that plan was quickly shelved during the MAGA occupation. As the MAGA candidate had signaled during the 2016 campaign, when asked about replacing Jackson with Tubman: “I don’t like seeing it. I think it’s pure political correctness.”

In his mind, the reality of racial diversity — and the truth of our national narrative — was “political correctness.” He also was reportedly blunter in conversation with White House aides. According to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the ex-aide who last year wrote the book "Unhinged," her boss told her what he really thought about Tubman, “You want me to put that face on the $20 bill?”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was thus tasked with telling Congress that the switch to Tubman was unfeasible because of “security” concerns, something to do with unspecified “counterfeiting issues.” So the woman who once said that “slavery is the next thing to well” was thereby consigned to the back of the bus.