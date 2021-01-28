VIEWPOINT: Settling for the settlement

The saga of the Duke Energy coal ash spill is a long one that started almost 10 years ago.
It finally seems to be reaching an end of sorts — though the actual cleanup is not expected to be completed until 2029. But with a recently reached settlement, we at least know now who is going to pay for the cleanup.
We are.
It all began in February 2014, when a breach at the retired Dan River Steam Station near Eden released about 39,000 tons of stored ash into the Dan River. The leaked sludge contained trace elements of such chemicals as arsenic, hexavalent chromium, selenium and vanadium that can threaten water quality, especially in the large quantities of ash that Duke Energy had amassed at 14 sites across North Carolina.
Lawsuits from the state and the Sierra Club led to Duke Energy agreeing to close its coal ash storage sites throughout the state. Just a year ago, Duke Energy reached a settlement with the state that required it to excavate the contents of most of its remaining open and unlined coal ash lagoons in the state and to put it in dry, lined landfills, where it is unlikely to contaminate groundwater.
That involves moving more than 76 million tons of coal ash.
Duke Energy’s willingness to cooperate with state officials helped it avoid long, expensive legal battles. The agreement to clean up its mess also provided peace of mind for environmentalists and communities near the affected sites, including those who lived near the Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County. Overall, Duke Energy’s response to the spill has been thorough.
But questions remained about who would pay for the cleanup.
Duke Energy wanted to pass the costs to customers. But N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and other state officials thought that shareholders should pay the brunt of the expense.
On Monday, Stein and Duke Energy announced a settlement under which customers are expected to bear about 75% of the projected $4 billion clean-up costs through 2030.
"This settlement settles this dispute for the next 10 years that is fair to customers,” Stein said. “It is a win for every single Duke Energy customer." He said that customer savings would be gained going forward from a reduction in the portion of their bills linked to coal-ash cleanup.
But it also seems like a win for Duke Energy, which will not have to sacrifice much in the way of profits or payments to shareholders.
Some will argue — indeed, state regulators once argued — that cleanup costs are a routine part of operating a power plant, so it’s reasonable to pass the costs along to the customers. Duke Energy officials have said that its coal ash storage basins were once considered the industry standard — they were thought to be safe and effective — so Duke Energy shouldn’t be held totally responsible for the containment failure.
But after the storage basins were proved to be a less than ideal method of containment, many thought the company should be held entirely responsible for cleaning its own mess.
With the settlement, Duke Energy customers will have to pay roughly $2.9 billion for cleanup operations between 2015 and 2030. It could have been worse — the total expense is expected to be around $4 billion. That $1.1 billion in savings is nothing to sneeze at.
The state Utilities Commission must still approve the settlement. And Duke Energy will still have to pay a $100 million penalty ordered in 2017.
In a separate statement, Duke Energy said the "milestone settlement resolves the last remaining major issues on coal ash management in North Carolina."
And Dave Rogers, Southeast deputy regional campaign director for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign, said, “This agreement means Duke will pay for a portion of the coal ash clean-up, lifting a burden of more than $1 billion off of families and businesses who would have otherwise been forced to pay. Now, all that’s left is for Duke to retire its remaining coal burning plants and help communities transition to the clean energy future they demand and deserve.”
We’ll be glad to have the matter settled. And we appreciate the services provided by Duke Energy — especially its usual swift response when power goes out in local communities.