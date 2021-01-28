VIEWPOINT: Settling for the settlement

The saga of the Duke Energy coal ash spill is a long one that started almost 10 years ago.

It finally seems to be reaching an end of sorts — though the actual cleanup is not expected to be completed until 2029. But with a recently reached settlement, we at least know now who is going to pay for the cleanup.

We are.

It all began in February 2014, when a breach at the retired Dan River Steam Station near Eden released about 39,000 tons of stored ash into the Dan River. The leaked sludge contained trace elements of such chemicals as arsenic, hexavalent chromium, selenium and vanadium that can threaten water quality, especially in the large quantities of ash that Duke Energy had amassed at 14 sites across North Carolina.

Lawsuits from the state and the Sierra Club led to Duke Energy agreeing to close its coal ash storage sites throughout the state. Just a year ago, Duke Energy reached a settlement with the state that required it to excavate the contents of most of its remaining open and unlined coal ash lagoons in the state and to put it in dry, lined landfills, where it is unlikely to contaminate groundwater.

That involves moving more than 76 million tons of coal ash.