There are 14 days between Juneteenth and July 4. Both national holidays represent freedom and independence. They are part of our shared heritage as Americans, and there is no reason not to celebrate both.

On June 19, 1865, Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston Bay in Texas with 2,000 Union troops and gave General Order Number 3 — providing independence to slaves in the state following the end of the Civil War. African Americans have celebrated the holiday, first known as Emancipation Day, ever since. President Joe Biden signed the order making Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. At the time, many white Americans had no knowledge of what Juneteenth is nor the history behind it.

Recognizing Juneteenth helps begin a larger discussion about freedom and race in the country. Even after slaves were freed in Texas, there were questions to answer and struggles ahead for individuals who never experienced freedom before. Through the next century, the descendants of former slaves and others celebrated the holiday, never forgetting slavery, but also seeing the African-American experience through the larger history of the country, both good and bad. As historian Annette Gordon-Reed writes in a good article on the holiday in The New York Times, “(But) they all knew Juneteenth was but one positive marker on African-Americans’ journey through United States History. The current generation was making others.”

Juneteenth connects all of us to the history of Abraham Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation. Lincoln’s proclamation to free the slaves in Confederate territories during the Civil War created a war message which later led to much broader freedoms. When Gen. Granger ordered slaves free in Galveston two and a half years after Lincoln’s initial order, he was carrying out the intent of the proclamation. Slavery, as people understood it, was abolished shortly after by the 13th Amendment.

Lincoln, perhaps the greatest student of Jefferson, certainly wrestled with the freedom struggle in the midst of war. Questions of how to accomplish individual freedoms remains an ongoing task. Being in a republican democracy is like that, and our country’s founders were smart enough to craft a changeable government. Such crafting began with the document separating the colonies from England.

Jefferson’s Declaration laid out the foundation, and the rationale, for doing so. Moreover, once the enlightened words were put on paper concerning life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, they became ideal. When the words “All men are created equal” were set to paper, they began larger discussions about the freedoms of all men and women. While, unfortunately, equality did not come for everyone at the same time, one of the legacies of the Declaration is Juneteenth itself.

It is true — the most important history to learn is the history you don’t know. Knowing about Juneteenth, and recognizing the holiday, helps every American know a little bit more about the history of this country. To be taught about another history is a profound thing. A good many white students never heard of Juneteenth before the president’s recognition of it as a federal holiday. Learning about Juneteenth and recognizing its importance to Black history ties each one of us to the freedoms of others. Knowing another individual’s history helps us to understand his or her freedoms are tied to our own.

We mark holidays to recognize the contributions of people in our shared pasts, but also to acknowledge the freedom struggle goes on. It never ends; regardless of color or background. The American story remains an important one in the world.

June 19 to July 4 are “freedom days.” A time to remember the many gifts we have been given by living in a country with a republican form of government, but also to remind ourselves that democracy is hard. We live in a country where citizenship, respect and civility are watchwords on the wall of freedom.

As Gordon-Reed notes, “It may be hard for some to do this in our fractious times (celebrate both holidays), but both holidays should be used to reflect upon the common value that Juneteenth and the Fourth have come to express: the recognition of the equal humanity and dignity of people the world over.”

That is a great way to put it. African Americans, and others, celebrated Juneteenth across the ages in part because it gave them hope that through civic and political actions, rights and equality would come — that the words of the Declaration would mean the same thing for all peoples and carry the same weight.

After Gen. Granger gave his order, he became immediately unpopular with the white populations in Texas and he was soon was removed from command, but he encouraged the former slaves to work and improve their lives. Political and social gains for them were slow in coming. Today, there are people who are uncomfortable with having two Independence Days. They need to learn about the history of both holidays and how each are intertwined.