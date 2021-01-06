VIEWPOINT: Try to decide who’s treated and who dies

You learn to cope with the images and the odor of death and catastrophe.

The most important realization concerns the people who dash toward the emergency, often putting themselves in harm’s way, and push themselves to the limit of human ability to save lives. They must have the technical skill and the mindset to do their jobs over and over and over again.

It’s the mindset — a necessary component of dealing with indescribable pain and woe — that is the most impressive. These heroes work through obstacles most of us can hardly fathom; obstacles that assault all the senses.

Now they face the possibility that they might have to decide when to quit, when to literally give up, because medical facilities and personnel aren’t available for everyone. They might not be able to do their jobs they way they always have — never stop until the victim is delivered with all haste for treatment, working feverishly all the way.

I haven’t heard of this happening in our area, but it’s probable in other places.

The emergency personnel I know never entertained the thought of turning off the flashing lights and going somewhere else. They keep going as long as there is one ounce of hope that a single, tenuous thread of life is left in a victim.