VIEWPOINT: What a long, rewarding trip it’s been

Journalism has not changed since my first full-time newspaper job in 1973.

The basic principles of journalism are the same. Every journalist, regardless of the medium, must be fair, objective, trustworthy and credible. Lose your credibility, and you are no longer worthy of calling yourself a journalist.

You can’t decide how a story should be told or how an issue should be handled and then go find someone who will give you what you want. It’s cheating the public and a self-inflicted assault on your credibility.

When I was reporting on law enforcement and public safety years ago, I told the people in charge and down the line that if I found out they did something good, everybody would read about it. If I found out they stepped over the line, everybody would read about it.

I never had any clashes – well, maybe a couple of tight spots with criminals. I had a great relationship with the law. I did more than one story where a law officer stepped over the line.

Journalism is all about people. Whatever form of news we have now, and whatever form reporting the news takes in the future – journalism will still be about people. Inanimate objects are important only if they relate to people.

I have had the great fortune to do stories on presidents, future presidents, senators and house members on state and federal levels, local government, state government, masters of entertainment and the arts, sports stars and prominent people.

I have interviewed every North Carolina governor (and many of their opponents) who won the office since 1972 – except one (the paper endorsed a primary opponent). I admit I did most of my talking with Roy Cooper when he was attorney general.

But here’s the real deal: In spite of all the public figures I met over the years, the folks who gave me some of my best stories are the ones who go about their lives quietly without seeking fanfare. They’re everywhere. I learned early on that you when you see someone and wonder what’s going on, you better stop and find out.

The kids with the lemonade stand, the guy hauling a huge grandfather clock across his driveway, the woman playing an autoharp at a historical festival, or the guy walking his dog in a secluded park: These are the people in every community who have something to say or to give that breathe life into journalism.

They are craftspeople, mentors, people who reach out and touch many lives without seeking public accolades. They give our communities personality. It’s hard to believe the amount talent and goodness that’s right here in the our area.

The toughest work I ever did was cop reporter. You see stuff you never expected, and when I covered law enforcement the rule of print was to refrain from being too graphic. Some of the most important stories were of extreme violence and heartbreaking tragedy.

From time to time, I shot photos for law enforcement. I learned to focus the camera without really looking deeply at the subject. When you shoot a crime scene, nothing is cleaned up. Nothing.

A good law officer, a dedicated emergency responder, firefighter and the thoroughly professional people who deal with the good, the bad and the violent are truly worth their weight in gold. Most people have no idea what it takes to provide us with security and deal with predators, and never forget that what you know and what you can prove are totally different animals.

When you look closely at judges, prosecutors, officers and emergency personnel in real time and learn about the processes, you have a better appreciation for what they do, and a bitter response when they don’t do what they should.

I can tell you that the criminals we fear are a drop in the bucket filled with fine, decent people who are truly the salt of the earth. Their stories may be funny, sad, informative – whatever – but these are the stories of our lives, and they’re important.

The journalist must be accurate, attentive and able to talk to people and ask the right questions to do these folks justice. A reporter must always keep an open mind and be neutral. As a columnist and editorial writer, I didn’t have to be neutral, but always bearing in mind that if you can’t comprehend both sides, justice cannot be done to either.

One thing journalists and everybody else must deal with is the liar who wants to run the show. Some liars want our trust and hold leadership positions. It’s important we remember that we can no more cultivate truth and trust with lies than we can buy salvation with the wages of sin.

I’ve had a good time. There is nothing like interaction with people. I could not have chosen another vocation that taught me so much and gave me so much pleasure. Time hurries on, however.

Thus, this is my last column. It’s been a fun ride, but change in inevitable and necessary. I didn’t anticipate writing a column after my retirement, but it happened and I’m glad it did.

I have now lived in nine different decades, six of them as a journalist of one kind or another. I started out painfully slow, but thanks to a continuous association with extraordinary colleagues, I managed to learn a lot.

I’ll still be around. I have civic commitments that are important to me. I appreciate all the support, the good comments and the criticism.

Thanks for everything, and thanks for being you. Many of the best people in the world are close enough to touch.

Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.