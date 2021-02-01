VIEWPOINT: What's the real unemployment rate?

However, there are problems with the unemployment compensation numbers. Not all jobless people file for the benefits, and they can still be jobless when the benefits end.

Survey's role

Instead, the unemployment rates for the nation and states are based on a separate survey of people conducted monthly by the federal government. A total of 110,000 individuals are contacted, and the survey is designed to represent the entire labor market. The surveys have been used by the federal government since the 1940s.

The monthly federal job market surveys ask a series of questions, and three of them are important for the definition of being unemployed. The first question is, “Do you have a job?” A “yes” answer classifies the person as being employed, but a “no” answer does not necessarily classify the person as unemployed. Instead, a “no” answer means two more questions are asked.

The second question is, “If you don’t have a job, do you want a job?” At first glance, you might think, who doesn’t want a job? But what if you’re retired, like my wife? Or what if you are disabled and unable to work, as is a good friend of ours? Or maybe you’re just taking an extended vacation. These are some of the reasons why everyone without a job shouldn’t be counted as unemployed.