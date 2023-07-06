Countries often take on the characteristics of individuals. They rise to great occasions through moments undaunted. They make terrible, and often egregious, mistakes. If there is room for redemption and forgiveness, each has a choice to work toward those things. The life of a human being moves on, and so does the life of a country.

When Thomas Jefferson composed the reasoning behind the colonial break from England, he set himself to do so. Jefferson’s lettering and language, edited by Benjamin Franklin, were argued on the floor of congress by his friend and colleague, John Adams. These words still move Americans and are used by leaders in other countries to justify rebellion and revolution.

Jefferson certainly knew the ideas he was espousing and speaking to. He knew, more than anyone as a slave owner, the ideas of liberty could not hold institutions of slavery at bay. He could see the stain of the new country coming into view would be human beings owning other human beings, including himself.

We hail Jefferson in the present because of his brilliant words and reasoning, as others have done, most notably Abraham Lincoln. He understood the essence of a republican democracy rested in individuals having unalienable rights living with a government existing to promote “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” He could see, even in his lifetime, the Declaration of Independence was, and remains, a litmus test for our own government, but also leaders and rulers around the world.

It is important to remember Jefferson’s words were dangerous in his time and remain dangerous today for despotic and authoritarian governments in China, Russia and elsewhere. In America, an enlightened citizenry is paramount to a republic. Citizens have a duty to be informed and participate. This is not happening enough. Many individuals are more likely to know more about a social media influencer than the formation of their local, state and federal governments. This Independence Week is a good time to start looking at these things again.

There have always been individuals who want to challenge the impulses of the nation. There are individuals who make it their aim to talk and write unkindly about the country and its governments. Debate is good. Citizens should never be afraid of debate. Much has been made in this last presidential term of the “Soul of America.” The phrase comes from a variation of the idea of the “American Dream” coined by James Truslow Adams. The historian and Essayist Jon Meacham has written a great book by the same title, and President Biden has used the phrase since his inaugural address; partly written by Meacham.

Individuals have souls perhaps like countries. It takes work to make sure a soul never becomes, or stays, corroded. Parts of our own souls can become broken and in need of healing. And so we are seeing these great political, social and cultural fractures in the country at present. These are nothing new, but deserve our attention.

There is an ever increasing belief that our differences, both real and perceived, are bigger than the things which bring us in common. How sad and untrue! First and foremost, as a recent letter between a father and a son states, “It is so very important that we all remember just what a great nation we are.”

We live in a country where many ideas, including freedom and liberty and independence are spoken widely. We live in a nation where people who disagree owe it to themselves to work together because of all which has been given. Making sure the soul of America does not get corroded is up to us — each day — every minute. It always has been.

Perhaps it is easier to mention all the things which are rusted and corroded about this still fairly new nation throughout the history of civilizations. Unfortunately, maybe that is becoming all too natural in our present. Yet, this young buck of a nation continues to aspire to freedom and is a place where people can settle their differences and work to right wrongs.

This nation’s past is colorful, just like an individual life. We stood up to one of the biggest, most established countries in the world and claimed our independence, survived our own Civil War, again fought tyranny and oppression in the 20th century, continue to allow others in so they can experience its greatness and reach for their own, and keeps going even when some naysayers said it would never last.

Yes, there are things to fix and issues to solve, and they are serious. That is because people make up this great republic we have. There will be bruises and triumphs in our time as we work heartily to pass on both the settled and non-settled issues of the day, but we should celebrate Independence Week as a nation worth the work in progress.