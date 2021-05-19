Voting-rights push bucks liberal trend

Though it’s properly labeled regressive rather than progressive, left-wing support for speech codes, trigger warnings and safe spaces on college campuses underestimates young adults’ ability to tolerate expression that offends them. Campus political correctness is, at its roots, an appeal to extend adolescence and treat undergrads more like children than grown-ups.

The same people who want to empower 16- and 17-year-olds by ushering them into the voting booth also patronize young Americans when it comes to their choosing whether to drink, smoke or vape; being held accountable for criminal offenses; and voicing their views in lecture halls and on campus quads.

A well-worn cliche best illustrates the absurdity: At 18, you can enlist in the armed forces and risk your life in battle, but once you come home, you’re considered too immature to swap war stories with your buddies over beers.

Eighteen should be the uniform age of majority, the time when all rights and privileges of American citizenship are vested. Our current piecemeal approach is infantilizing, and it deprives young people of full participation in society.

There’s one possible benefit, however, to letting 16- and 17-year-olds vote: A surge of first-time teen voters could send restrictionists home and end congressional age discrimination. Perhaps Pelosi and The Squad ought to be careful with what they wish for.

